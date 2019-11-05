A Buxton man is facing multiple charges in connection with an alleged underage drinking party at his home in Buxton that attracted more than 60 minors.

Officers arrested 56-year-old Romeo Custodio on charges of furnishing a place for minors to consume liquor, furnishing liquor to a minor, and hindering apprehension or prosecution, Buxton Police Chief Troy Cline said in a news release Tuesday.

Buxton police responded at about 11:20 p.m. Saturday to a complaint of numerous vehicles illegally parked outside a home at 385 Portland Road.

When two police officers arrived at the home, several minors and juveniles who had been outside the residence fled. Attempts to contact the homeowner were unsuccessful because he would not answer the door. The officers then contacted Cline, but by the time the police chief arrived Custodio was outside the house with the officers.

“He refused to allow officers entry into the residence,” Cline said. Officers arrested Custodio, who later was released on $300 cash bail.

After Custodio’s arrest, Buxton police continued their investigation and were given permission to enter the home by a woman identified by Cline as one of the homeowners. Scarborough and Gorham police also sent officers to serve as backup. Police estimated that there were 63 minors and juveniles attending the party.

Several minors were charged with possession of liquor, according to Cline. A Saco man identified as 22-year-old Colby Priest was arrested for disorderly conduct.

