Pie in the sky or a reasonable alternative? Are you skeptical about Representative Seth Berry’s initiative to develop a consumer-owned utility for Maine?

Not only do we have questions, but we also don’t always fully understand the process even when we hear some of the answers.

But we do know that Rep. Berry has thoroughly studied this issue and is willing to talk to us about it and answer all questions and explain it in ways that are comprehensible to us.

He has spoken to many groups and will continue to do so, and, barring the unforeseen, we plan to be with Rep. Berry at Mt. Ararat High School in Topsham on Thursday, Nov. 14, from 6:30-8 p.m. for the “People Power” forum to learn more.

And we know that other public forums will be announced as well, so if you can’t make this one do be on the lookout for others.

It’s our responsibility to become informed and help choose what is best for Mainers.

Sandy and Ole Jaeger

Georgetown

