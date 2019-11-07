Susan F. Beegel will present an illustrated lecture, “Thanksgiving in the Golden Age of Postcards,” in the Patten Free Library’s Community Room at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 16.

From 1905 to1915, Americans were seized by a craze for postcards, mailing millions of whimsical, brightly colored images to each other every day, according to a news release from the Bath Historical Society. The lecture illustrates what Americans were excited and anxious about in an era that saw the rise of the United States as a global superpower as well as rapid urbanization, burgeoning technology, racial tension, unprecedented immigration, and changing family structures and gender roles.

The program is free and open to the public. For more information, call 443-5141, Ext. 18.

