WELLS

Storytime, Lego club events held at library

Wells Public Library will host the following events this week at the 1434 Post Road facility:

• Mother Goose Storytime meets at 10:30 a.m. Monday, offering children ages 24 months and younger and their caregivers a time to engage in lap activities, rhymes, songs and finger plays. This event also will meet at 1 p.m. on Friday.

• Toddler Storytime will meet at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, offering ages 2-5 and their caregivers a time to explore stories, songs, and movement, all followed by a craft.

• Teen Game Tournament will meet at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Teens and tweens are invited to come participate in a variety of games in the library’s ongoing gaming tournament.

• Lego and Rubik’s Cube Club will gather at 3 p.m. Friday to build master creations with Legos provided by the library and solve Rubik’s cubes also on hand with instructions. All ages are welcome.

• For adults, a Conversational French Language Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, offering activities, questions and other approaches to practicing the French language.

• The, at 10:30 a.m. Friday, join our Fiber Arts Group to begin or continue on a variety of individual or group needlework projects, including embroidery, cross-stitch, sewing, weaving, quilting and the like.

For more details, call the library at 646-8181.

SOUTH PORTLAND

Food cupboard offering look inside operations

The South Portland Food Cupboard invites the public to come and observe its operation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 130 Thadeus St.

A frequent recipient of the generosity and contributions of parishioners in South Portland, Scarborough and Cape Elizabeth, the facility will open doors to show donors how their gifts are benefiting many in need in the community.

Food cupboard director Dwayne Hopkins will give an overview of the program. Attendees are encouraged to bring a canned good to donate.

For more details, call 207-874-0379 or visit southportlandfoodcupboard.org.

KENNEBUNK

Brick Store Museum will hold food heritage event

The Brick Store Museum will kick off its year-end annual appeal with a special Thanksgiving Day-inspired evening of food history at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at 117 Main St.

In this illustrated one-hour presentation, “Displaying Abundance: The New England Thanksgiving,” award-winning food historians Keith Stavely and Kathleen Fitzgerald will talk about the feast held in Plymouth in 1621 that was shared by English settlers and native people. They will seek to dispel the myths surrounding that first Thanksgiving menu and tell the real story of how the holiday developed in colonial New England. Through historic accounts, recipes and descriptions of how they, themselves, prepared many traditional dishes, the authors will share their take on the diverse, delicious and sometimes surprising food heritage of New England. A book signing to follow.

In lieu of tickets to the event, the museum invites donations to its Annual Fund, which seeks to raise $60,000 by Dec. 31 to fuel the Museum’s year-round programming, exhibitions, education and operations.

To learn more about this program or reserve a spot, visit brickstoremuseum.org or call 207-985-4802.

High school putting on play, ‘Little Women’

The Kennebunk High School Visual and Performing Arts Department will present the musical “Little Women” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday and at 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Kennebunk High School, at 89 Fletcher St.

Directed by Dennis St. Pierre, this is the East Coast premiere of a new version of an American musical based on the novel by Louisa May Alcott, with music by Dan Redfeld and lyrics by Christina Harding and John Koladziej. This is not the Broadway version but a version that has been supported and approved by the Alcott Estate.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children, students and seniors.

For more details, call the school at 985-1110 ext. 2107.

