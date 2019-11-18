The Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary Holiday Bazaar is scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 5, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Mid Coast Hospital Café, 123 Medical Center Drive in Brunswick. All proceeds from the event benefit hospital projects.

More than 100 arrangements of coastal Maine greens, seashells, pinecones and other natural materials gathered from the woods, fields, and shores of the Midcoast are created by the Mid Coast Hospital Auxiliary volunteers and sold at the one-day event. Christmas items decorated for the holidays will be available, including wreaths, table centerpieces, decorated antique sleds, wooden skis, oars and snow shoes. Traditional homemade baked goods, as well as plates of assorted cookies, fudge and candy packaged for gift-giving will also be sold.

This year, 18-inch wreaths decorated with forest cones or coastal seashells are available for $35 each. Plain wreaths with red bows are $14 and without bows are $12. Wreath orders should be placed in advance by calling (207) 373-6020 or visiting midcoasthealth.com/auxiliary. Wreath orders will be accepted until Nov. 27.

