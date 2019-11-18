Old Orchard Beach police are investigating reports of gunshots fired Sunday evening near Union Avenue.

Capt. David Hemingway said witnesses near Union and Washington avenues told officers they heard gunshots around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Witnesses said the shots may have come from a silver or light-colored sedan that drove down Union Avenue.

Police recovered small caliber shell casings from the road.

No one was injured and no property damage was found. No suspects have been identified and there is no indication anyone specific was targeted, Hemingway said.

Police closed Union Avenue from Washington Avenue to 2nd Street while they investigated the incident.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call police at 934-4911.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: