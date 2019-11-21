As you report (“New tax on internet sales boosts Maine’s budget further into the black,” Nov. 15), the state now has more money on hand, due in part to about $16.6 million from sales tax collected by online retailers.
Although this has all the appearances of a windfall, a slightly different rendering would involve pointing out that the citizens of Maine now have about $16.6 million less in their pockets, due to this very same sales tax.
Apparently which perspective gains the upper hand depends on whose ox is getting gored.
William Vaughan Jr.
Chebeague Island
