WINDHAM – Robert Jackson Newberry, 83, of Windham passed away on Saturday, November 23, 2019, in Portland. The son of Robert and Eleanor (Stewart) Newberry, he was born in Hartford, Conn., on August 31, 1936. He attended school in Hartford and graduated from Hartford High School. After graduation he served his country in the United States Marine Corp during the Korean War. He served aboard a ship as a radio operator and also traveled extensively during this time around the world on many assignments. After his time in the service he started his own business in Plainville, Conn., with a friend combining their names and calling the business Newgal Manufacturing. Robert also took night classes during that time and earned his associate degree.

In 1977, he married Theresa Santillo. He was an assistant scout master for 14 years. He was a very active veteran joining the American Legion, the Veteran’s of Foreign War, and the Marine Corp League. Bob was very proud of his work as a ski instructor in Killington, Vt., working with special needs children. He enjoyed antiquing and yard saleing. Most of all Bob enjoyed spending time with his family.

Bob was predeceased by his two brothers, William R. Newberry, and Charles Stewart Newberry.

He is survived by his wife, Terry, of 42 years, his daughters, Debra Keller and her husband, Richard, of Southington, Conn., Lynn LaRoche of Plainville, Conn., and Diane Fales of Plainville, Conn., his son, Robert Newberry and his wife, Breena, of Raymond, Maine; six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Family and friends are invited to attend a time of visitation on Friday, November 29, 2019, from 2-4 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Robert’s memory to the

New England Cancer Specialists

100 Campus Dr #108

Scarborough, ME 04074

