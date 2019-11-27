SOUTH PORTLAND — The 58th Annual Rotary Christmas Tree Sale begins at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 29, and features over 2,000 Maine-grown trees this year. Most trees are between 6 and 8 feet, but there are some in the 5-6 feet and 8-10 feet ranges. All sales proceeds benefit community charitable causes.

“This for us as Rotary, a service club, is a major fundraising event that permits us to support local initiatives in our communities throughout the year,” said Michael Geneseo, this year’s tree sale chairman, in a press release. “It it also provides us the opportunity to spread good cheer throughout the area, not to mention high quality trees.”

The sale takes place at Mill Creek Park and ends Dec. 24.

