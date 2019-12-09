Holiday Sing-Along with ChoralART

12:15 p.m. Thursday. First Parish Church, 425 Congress St., Portland, free. portlandconservatoryofmusic.org

If you live or work in or near downtown Portland, here’s a sweet opportunity to leave all your worries behind for about 40 minutes and sing Christmas carols. The ChoralART singers, led by conductor Robert Russell, will make your lunchtime bright. Grab a pew inside the lovely First Parish church and get ready to raise the rafters with a stocking full of holiday songs that you’ll likely continue singing well in the afternoon. Fa la la la fun!

Bird Walk

8-10 a.m. Saturday. Meet at Freeport Wild Bird Supply, 541 Route 1, Freeport, free. freeportwildbirdsupply.com

Freeport lives up to its name, as the weekly Saturday morning bird walk in town is indeed free. The walks are geared toward birders of all feathers and typically involve a quick car pool trip to a spot known for having a variety of winged visitors. Binoculars are suggested, and Freeport Wild Bird Supply has some loaners to share. A bird expert will lead the way, and you’ll learn about birds and their habits as you take a wintry walk. Dress accordingly!

Classy Christmas

2-7 p.m. Saturday. Oxbow Blending & Bottling, 49 Washington Ave., Portland, free admission, all ages, under 21 must be accompanied by guardian. oxbowbeer.com

Oxbow merrily invites you to a holiday gathering that’s all about classy tunes, classy drinks and fun times. You’ll hear favorite holiday jingles and have a selection of holiday beverages to choose from: Biere de Noel, a wheat-based, strong, dark farmhouse ale; the brand new Plum Synth, a barrel-aged dark farmhouse ale brewed with plums; and some seasonal cocktails. On the food front, the Duckfat Frites Shack will be serving spit-roasted duck with pineapple and sides. Cocktail party attire is encouraged.

