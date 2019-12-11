LEWISTON — A Lisbon Falls woman told police she was hit by a car Wednesday that fled the scene.
Police said they responded to Papa John’s Pizza restaurant near the corner of Lisbon Street and East Avenue at about 12:30 p.m. for a report of a pedestrian hit by a car.
The woman, Erlene Millett, 75, said she was hit by a silver Honda CRV that fled the scene after the collision in the direction of downtown on Lisbon Street, Lt. David St. Pierre said.
Police were able to share few details about the incident, including where it happened.
The woman sustained a minor leg injury and was taken to Central Maine Medical Center.
Police are investigating.
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
The Santa Claus Fund donates remaining funds to Maine nonprofits
-
Times Record
Fire chief: Woolwich bridge ‘is like our Bermuda Triangle’
-
Times Record Sports
Mt. Ararat/Brunswick and Morse on the mat in ‘The Pit’
-
Times Record
Substitute shortage drives Topsham-based school district to consider nepotism policy changes
-
Times Record
The Daniel hotel owes Brunswick nearly $100,000 in back taxes