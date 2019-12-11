STANDISH — If you’re a wrestler going up against Bonny Eagle, beware. There is a Frost warning.

As in the three Frost brothers who figure to fill three of the first four weight classes this year, just as they did a season ago when they came home with a first, second and fourth place at the Class A championship meet.

This year they want more titles. Colby Frost, a junior, got his first state title last season at 120 pounds after finishing as the 106 runner-up as a freshman. That title came just two matches after Caden Frost lost in the championship bout at 106 to Cony senior Noah Dumas. Cameron Frost, Caden’s twin brother, was fourth at 113 pounds. Neither Caden nor Cameron were close to the weight limit, both weighing 97-100 pounds throughout their freshmen seasons.

“When (Caden) lost after the state finals last year, I said, ‘Remember how it feels because I know exactly how it feels,'” Colby said before a recent practice in the Bonny Eagle cafeteria. “It just gives you that extra motivation to want to do something.”

A triple Frost title is not unreasonable. Caden is going to stay at 106. With Dumas out of the picture, he’ll be among the favorites.

Cameron, who is slightly shorter than his twin, again will be in the 113-pound division. But now he’s up to 109 pounds.

“At states (last year), by that time he was giving up like 15 to 17 pounds (to opponents). But hey, the kid brings it,” said Bonny Eagle’s second-year head coach Josh Lund. “So this year he’s actually wrestling his weight and I can’t wait to see what he brings to the table. The sky’s the limit for him this year.”

Then there’s Colby Frost, one of the most intense, aggressive wrestlers in southern Maine. Last season he went 37-3, sweeping the regional, state and New England qualifier titles in a Varsity Maine All-State season that included a 3-2 record at the New England Championships.

To say he tends to dislike opponents would be a gentle way of putting it.

After several minutes of saying how annoyed he gets with having to wrestle his brothers at times in practice, especially if they score a rare take down, he’s asked what does make him happy.

“Beating the crap out of some kid I hate, or some cocky kid,” Colby said.

“He’s physical no matter what,” Cameron said of his older brother. “He’s not scared of anybody. No matter if he’s lost to them before, he’s going to go out there and give it his all.”

Colby’s always-on intensity sets the tone for Bonny Eagle, which this year has more than doubled its roster to about 24, with several first-year wrestlers.

“He brings the edge,” Lund said. “If we’re hitting a lull point in practice, he’ll be the guy who steps up and motivates guys.”

The twins admit they sometimes chafe at their brother’s edginess. Colby’s response? The twins get on his nerves, too.

“And whenever they (do), I tell them, talk to me when you win states and that instantly shuts them up,” Colby said.

The Frost wrestling lineage at Bonny Eagle started with oldest brother Caleb, who finished his career placing second in 2018 at the state meet, losing a 4-3 overtime decision at 138 pounds. Caleb began wrestling in fifth grade.

“They all watched me for a year and then they decided to do it,” Caleb said.

Now a volunteer assistant, Caleb keeps an eye on his siblings during practice.

“They are my best friends. It’s good to see them succeed and to be there for them,” Caleb said.

Cameron came to wrestling most reluctantly. As a youngster he was more interested in cheering as an extra-curricular activity. But eventually he decided, with his mother Crystal Frost’s encouragement, that if he was going to be stuck at meet after meet watching his brothers wrestle, he might as well get on the mat.

It turned out, the early gymnastic work from cheering has provided Cameron Frost with exceptional flexibility.

“He just starts hitting these weird scrambles because he’s so flexible and athletic,” Caden said.

Caden is regarded as the technician in the family, combining practiced skills with exceptional instincts and awareness of body position.

According to the Frost brothers, all of their successes are directly related to their mother’s willingness to support their wrestling, whether it be grocery shopping and meal prep tailored toward their weight, chauffeuring them to extra practices, or being an asset to the whole Bonny Eagle team.

“Everything we do revolves around our mother,” Colby said. “Everything is supported by her.”

And this year, the Bonny Eagle wrestling team revolves around the Frosts.

“What they bring to the table, the Frost boys, both physically and mentally, is kind of the cornerstone for us right now,” Lund said. “All the guys in the room are kind of looking up to them.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: