BELFAST — Marissa Kennedy told her mother “I feel like I’m dying” but her parents didn’t seek medical attention until days later, when the 10-year-old finally succumbed to the cumulative effect of months of severe abuse.

Marissa’s mother, Sharon Carrillo, recounted her daughter’s fateful words nearly a week later as she was being interviewed by a Maine State Police detective investigating the girl’s death. The three-hour interview was played Thursday for jurors who will decide whether Carrillo is guilty of murder, as state prosecutors insist, or whether she was also a victim of her husband’s domestic abuse.

“I should have listened to her when she said, ‘I feel like I’m dying,’” Carrillo said through her tears during the videotaped police interview. “Maybe if I had brought her to the hospital, she would never have died.”

About a day later, Carrillo said, Marissa began to lose her ability to speak and to walk on her own. Yet not only did Sharon and Julio Carrillo not seek help for Marissa, but the couple continued to beat the girl at their Stockton Springs condominium “because my husband said she was lying about dying,” Sharon Carrillo told police in the interview.

Sharon Carrillo faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted of “depraved indifference murder” in the February 2018 death of her daughter. State prosecutors are expected to wrap up their case against Carrillo later Thursday, following five days of gut-wrenching testimony, much of it focused on the months of severe physical abuse inflicted upon Marissa by her parents.

The state medical examiner testified Wednesday that Marissa died of battered child syndrome. Dr. Mark Flomenbaun said her heart “gave out” from the months of stress caused by her injuries.

Julio Carrillo is serving a 55-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in July to murdering his stepdaughter. Sharon Carrillo’s defense attorneys are arguing that their client never abused her daughter but gave false confessions to police out of fear of her abusive husband and because her low intellect makes her easily persuaded to say things that aren’t true.

