CUMBERLAND FORESIDE – Jane Sudds, 99, had been a resident of Falmouth, Maine, over 55 years, passed away peacefully with the love of her family by her side on Wednesday morning, December 4, 2019, at Ledgeview Assisted Living in Cumberland Foreside. Jane was born in Falmouth, Maine, to the late Roscoe and Elva (Bodkin) Lowell on Sept. 7, 1920. Jane graduated from Windham High School in 1939. She received her nurses training at Maine Eye and Ear Infirmary in Portland. She worked at the Maine Eye & Ear Infirmary Outpatient Department until 1948, then as visiting nurse. She married Richard Sudds in 1951 and had two children. She worked for 23 years as the school nurse in Falmouth. She served her community of Falmouth well. Jane worked on flu clinic as well as well-baby clinics. She was on Falmouth Cumberland Health Council, Falmouth Human Resource Committee and was given Citizen of the Year in 1976 by the Falmouth Lion Club. She serve on the School Nurse Division of MAHPER. Jane managed the Falmouth Food Pantry, it started with just a truck with government food thru PROP in the parking lot of the Congregational Church. The food was distributed with the help of several volunteers. She coordinated Thanksgiving and Christmas baskets. If you needed anything, Jane was the person people went to. She was honored by all the Falmouth churches in 2005 for leadership in the community. Jane served on the board of Portland Regional Opportunity Program (PROP). She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church where she taught Sunday school for many years.

Jane’s personal interests centered on gardening, canning, baking and making favors for a nursing home. She was known for her bread and butter pickles and green tomato relish. If you spent time with Jane, you knew she was full of laughter.

She was predeceased by parents, Roscoe and Elva Lowell, husband, Richard Sudds, sisters, Gertrude Page, Virginia Lowell and a brother, Swanton Lowell.

Jane is survived by her daughter, Janice Tolin of Falmouth, and her son, Roland Sudds and wife, Ruthie, of Hickory, N.C., and many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Jane’s online guestbook at www.jonesrichandbarnes.com

Family and friends are kindly invited to attend visitation from 4-6 p.m., Sunday December 15, at Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home. Funeral will be held on December 16, at 10 a.m., at Trinity Episcopal Church, 580 Forest Ave., Portland, Maine. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Jones, Rich & Barnes Funeral Home, 199 Woodford St., Portland, Maine, 04096. 775-3763.

In lieu of flowers,

donations may be made

in her memory to:

Maine Eye and Ear Alumni Scholarship Fund

SMCC Foundation

2 Fort Road

South Portland, ME 04106

.

