I’m writing to voice my strong support for the impeachment and removal of Donald Trump from the office of the presidency.

There is no dispute over the facts as to what happened. Our president solicited a foreign government to interfere in our elections for his own personal political gain by withholding congressionally appropriated funds. Then he tried to stop the investigation when he got caught. This is in direct violation of the Constitution and the oath he took upon becoming president.

I hope that Sen. Susan Collins will listen to the facts, her moral compass and the people she represents as she does everything in her power to uphold her oath to our country. If this is not impeachable, what is? Enough is enough.

Heidi Seely

Scarborough

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: