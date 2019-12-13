U.S. Sen. Susan Collins announced Friday that she has introduced a bipartisan bill to shorten by five months the length of time asylum seekers must wait before being allowed to work.

The proposal puts Collins, R-Maine, at odds with the Trump administration, which is seeking to lengthen the waiting period for some asylum seekers and, in other cases, withhold work permits entirely. But it aligns her with with other members of Maine’s congressional delegation who have long pushed for shorter waiting periods.

People seeking safety in the U.S. from violence or persecution abroad must now wait at least six months after filing their asylum applications before they can seek work authorization.

That waiting period, which can be much longer because of backlogs and other processing delays, forces many asylum seekers to rely on charity or public assistance, which is only available to non-citizens in certain states.

Maine is one of the few states that allow asylum seekers to receive General Assistance, a safety net program that provides vouchers for basic necessities, such as shelter, food and medicine. That assistance is one of the reasons, along with a sense of safety and existing immigrant communities, that hundreds of asylum seekers have come to Portland and surrounding communities since last summer.

Collins’ bill would reduce that waiting period to 30 days, allowing asylum seekers, many of whom were skilled professionals in their native countries and are eager to work here, to become self-sufficient more quickly.

“The change proposed by our bill will lessen the burden on the budgets of communities hosting asylum seekers while allowing these individuals and their families to support themselves as they want to do, bringing needed skills to the cities and towns in which they settle,” Collins said in a written statement. “I encourage my colleagues to support this commonsense legislation to permit these individuals to work and contribute to the local economy while their asylum claims are being adjudicated.”

The bill runs counter to a Trump Administration proposal to double the waiting period for many asylum seekers to get work authorization and is similar to a bill submitted by Democratic U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree.

In November, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security introduced a proposal to double the waiting period for asylum seekers seeking work authorization to 365 days.

The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services said in a news release last month the proposed rule change would deter illegal entry and “frivolous, fraudulent and otherwise non-meritorious asylum applications.” In addition to doubling the waiting period, it would also prohibit work permits from being issued to people who enter the U.S. illegally – not with a visa or through an official port of entry – “absent good cause.”

The comment period on the rule change is open until Jan. 13.

People can seek asylum in several ways.

They can enter legally by obtaining a visa and then applying for asylum, or they can present at a border crossing to seek asylum. However, immigration advocates say visas are getting harder to obtain and the Trump Administration is not letting as many asylum seekers across the border, forcing some desperate families to enter illegally.

The rule would not change the fact that law-abiding immigrants who ask for asylum, even if they arrived illegally, are permitted to remain while their cases move through immigration courts.

A spokesperson for Collins did not respond when asked for the Senator’s response to the Trump Administration proposal.

Pingree first introduced a bill to shorten the waiting period to 30 days back in 2015. U.S. Sen. Angus King, an Independent who caucuses with the Democrats, became the sponsor of Pingree’s bill in the Senate, but it didn’t go anywhere.

In May, Pingree introduced another bill, “Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act of 2019,” which was referred to the House Judiciary Committee on June 26. No further action has been taken, however.

Pingree said in a written that she introduced the bill to help address Maine’s workforce shortage and allow asylum seekers to put their skills to work.

“Given that just last month, the Trump administration announced plans to more than double — from 150 days to 365 days – the waiting period to apply for work authorization, it’s even more urgent that Congress act to modify an outdated law that delays asylum seekers from becoming self-sufficient,” Pingree said. “It’s clear that this Administration cares more about punishing people who came to our nation seeking safety than strengthening our economy.”

Pingree’s bill has 13 Democratic cosponsors, including Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, of New York, Illhan Omar, of Minnesota and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, of Massachusetts.

Maine Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who represents the more conservative 2nd Congressional District that voted for Trump, is not on the list. Golden’s office did not immediately provide information Friday about whether he supports a shorter waiting period.

Although similar, Collins’ bill, co-sponsored by Sen. Krysten Sinema, D-Arizona, is slightly different than Pingree’s, because it would require identity and background checks be completed before work authorization is granted, according a Collins spokesperson.

“Our commonsense proposal allows individuals to stand on their own two feet and ensures women, children, and families fleeing violence and seeking asylum are treated fairly and humanely,” Sinema said in a written statement.

It’s unlikely Collins’ bill, which also is called “Asylum Seeker Work Authorization Act of 2019,” will gain much traction in the Republican-controlled Senate, which is gearing up for a historic impeachment trial of Trump.

Maine is one of the few states that has enacted state legislation that allows non-citizens, such as asylum seekers, to receive public benefits.

Over the summer, more than 450 asylum seekers, primarily families from the African countries of Angola and Democratic Republic of Congo, arrived in Portland. The city declared an emergency and opened the Portland Expo as a temporary shelter, which closed in August.

Thousands of people signed up to volunteer and the city raised nearly $1 million private donations to help care for the families. The city is currently accepting applications to reimburse community groups that helped.

Both Pingree and Collins were instrumental in helping secure about $900,000 in federal funding to help the city Portland and several nonprofits offset costs associated with accommodating the unexpected influx of asylum seekers over the summer.

The city is currently experiencing another mini-surge of asylum seekers from the same countries, with nearly 170 people, including pregnant women and children, arriving in the last three weeks. The city’s family shelter is full and it’s overflow spaces are nearing capacity. The City Council will meet Monday to discuss the situation.

