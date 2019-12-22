WESTBROOK – Robert C. Douglas, 88, a proud son of Franklin County and long-time resident of Westbrook, passed away peacefully December 16, 2019 at his home on Chesley Street with his family at his side.He was born in Salem, Maine on September 13, 1931, the son of James S. Douglas and Alice (Soule) Douglas. His brother Richard Douglas was born a year later and the family moved to Phillips several years thereafter where both boys attended local schools. During his teenage years, it was not uncommon to find Robert checking out the local happenings on Main Street in Phillips while hanging out at Larry Sanders’ Garage or Ralph Trecartin’s Drug Store. At the age of 17, Robert made the best decision of his entire life when he married Marion Kinney, his high school sweetheart. Robert graduated from Phillips High School in 1949 and, following a year of trade school, went to work as a machinist for Southworth Machine Company on Warren Avenue in Portland, continuing there for the next 43 years before retiring in 1993. Robert and Marion moved to Westbrook in 1951 and in 1956 bought their first and only house at 13 Chesley Street where they resided for 63 years. Together they raised five children in a home that became renowned for festive holiday celebrations and legendary desserts. Robert was a member of the International Association of Machinists and the Westbrook United Methodist Church. Over the years Robert and Marion and their children enjoyed returning to their beloved Phillips for family visits. For several years they rented Hollis Holt’s camp on Webb Lake in Weld for summer vacations.Robert was a “fix-it” guy who took pride in maintaining his home and repairing anything that needed attention. He loved to paint and wallpaper and tinker with the furnace under the watchful eye of Walter Baird, and offered his handyman services to his children and grandchildren when they went out on their own. He enjoyed attending his sons’ basketball games and relished even more rehashing the contests over a cigarette with his good friends Bill Clarke and Dick Dunbar outside the Methodist Church following the Sunday service. Most family excursions included a mandatory visit to Storyland and the Old Man of the Mountain. Robert was an easy-going man who generally preferred living comfortably outside the spotlight. He was content to plug in the crockpots for Marion’s lavish holiday buffets. His idea of stepping out was a half-finger of Canadian Club with ginger ale on the occasional Saturday night. Nevertheless, his steadfast devotion to his wife and his low-key, amiable demeanor grounded in simple dignity earned him the admiration and affection of all who knew him. Robert was predeceased by his parents, his daughter Kathleen Rae Douglas, who died in infancy, and his brother Richard Douglas and sister in law Jerry Douglas. He is survived by Marion Douglas, his wife of 70 years; his children Robert A. Douglas and his wife Barbara of Gorham, Donnelly S. Douglas and his wife Abby of Freeport, Stephen J. Douglas and his wife Louise of Windham, Tamara D. Stolfi and her husband Robert of Windham, and Matthew S. Douglas of Freeport; eleven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren and four beloved nieces and nephews. The family wishes to thank Northern Light Home Care and Hospice for their expert medical attention, and a sterling team of caregivers – Gail, Tracy, Patti, Susie and Kim – whose loving care and compassion allowed Robert to stay in his red chair and to live comfortably at home during the past year. A celebration of life service will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church Street, Westbrook, Maine. Visitation will be at 1:00 p.m. A reception will be held following the service.To express condolences or participate in Robert’s online tribute, please visit ww.DolbyBlaisSegee.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to: Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland,PO Box 336,Westbrook, ME 04098ORPhillips Historical Society8 Pleasant Street,Phillips, Maine 04966.

