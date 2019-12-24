Sen. Susan Collins now has a chance to make history. Our country was founded and has succeeded because we’ve managed to balance individual freedoms with fairness, honesty and equality, as codified in our Constitution and laws. Without individual freedoms, we wouldn’t have made the advancements in medicine, business, technology or education we enjoy today. Without a code of laws to keep us honest and keep individual power in check, we would not enjoy those advancements, either.
A vote to remove the president upholds this balance. A vote against removal announces that dishonest dealings, bribery and cheating are OK. It puts the presidency above the law and signals that this behavior is OK for the rest of us – seriously threatening the democracy we’ve enjoyed for 243 years.
Collins can make history by standing for the values on which our country is based – by voting to remove. If she doesn’t, she will simply be noted as one more Republican who chose not to stand up for those values. The choice is hers.
Susan B. Inches
North Yarmouth
