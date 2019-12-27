Windham police have charged a man with leading officers on a car chase through town that ended in a crash on River Road on Thursday night.

Daniel Wayne Spooner, 34, was found Friday morning and charged with eluding a police officer, leaving the scene of a personal injury crash and endangering the welfare of a child, Windham police said.

Officers were called Thursday night for a report of a driver speeding through the Brookhaven neighborhood.

When an officer tried to pull the car over for a traffic violation, the driver accelerated “away from the officer at a high rate of speed,” police said.

The car left River Road and crashed before the driver ran off into nearby woods. A police K-9 team tracked the driver, but was unable to locate him Thursday night.

Police did not specify where Spooner was located, or why he was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

