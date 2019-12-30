Willy Martin and The Woods

7 p.m. Friday. Cadenza, 5 Freeport St., Portland, $12 in advance, $15 day of show. brownpapertickets.com

Willy Martin and The Woods is the local folk/alt-country act of Ronnie Mocciola on vocals and acoustic guitar, Jon York on lead guitar, banjo and lap steel, Shane Davis on bass and Greg Saucier on drums. So who’s Willy Martin? He’s the late grandfather of Mocciola, and the band members decided they loved his name and wanted to use it for their own. For a preview of their sound, head to the Willy Martin and the Woods Bandcamp page and check out “September Winds” and “Hardwood.”

The Kids Are Alright

10:30 a.m. Saturday. Rines Auditorium, Portland Public Library, 5 Monument Square, free. portlandlibrary.com

Maine Academy of Modern Music presents a family-friendly local music series that’s focused on encouraging kids to become involved in music. The Kids Are Alright happens monthly, and the January artist is singer-songwriter Jenny Lou Drew. Along with her performance, kids and parents will be able to ask Drew anything they’d like to know about being a musician in Maine. There will also be an instrument “petting zoo” where kids can try out some instruments.

Songwriters on Stage

7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 7. Frontier, 14 Maine St., Brunswick, $10. explorefrontier.com

If you’re a fan of the art of songwriting, head to Brunswick, where you can see four local singer-songwriters on stage all in one night. Maine Songwriters’ Association’s Songwriters on Stage series is a monthly gathering where you can discover your next favorite artist or hear one you’ve been a fan of for a long time. This month’s lineup is Lisa Redfern, Lara Herscovitch, Chris Moore and Matt Newberg.

