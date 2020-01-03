The Press Herald reported last month that Jetport TSA agents found a loaded Glock handgun in the messenger bag of a Maine man.
The weapon had 12 cartridges loaded in the magazine, along with a spare magazine also containing 12 rounds. And, there was a live round in the chamber. Police were summoned. They conducted an interview, after which they returned the handgun to the unnamed man who locked it in his vehicle. He then was “allowed to catch his flight.”
This was the third such loaded handgun incident at the Jetport in the last six weeks.
TSA states only that a possible fine for a first offense like this is $4100. But unlike someone pulled over for driving recklessly, to my knowledge, the public is not made aware of whether charges were brought, or of the offender’s identity or, as a consequence, if their license to carry a firearm was suspended. I believe that most air travelers and the public at large would like to know what happens specifically to individual gun offenders in airports.
Since 9/11, I’ve been absent minded enough to be required to surrender two miniature Swiss Army knives to the diligent people at TSA. I get it, it’s tiny but it’s a knife. It shouldn’t be readily available on an airplane. But why is confiscation the default penalty for forgetting you have in your pocket a knife with a one inch blade when confiscation is not the default, apparently, for failing to remember you have in your carry-on an armed, semi-automatic handgun with 25 rounds of ammunition?
How do people carrying guns, wittingly or not, even get into the airport? And, what actually happens to them when they’re caught?
Jay Evans
Cape Elizabeth
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
Times Record
Maine Maritime Museum offering free admission in January
-
Times Record
Local rinks preparing to open in coming weeks
-
Times Record
Political experts: Pentagon’s proposed cuts to Bath-built destroyers won’t pass Congress
-
Nation & World
Iran vows response to killing of general; U.S. urges Americans to leave Iraq
-
Scarborough Leader
Scarborough library holds Minecraft Miner Day monthly
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.