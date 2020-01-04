In Dec. 11 letter titled “Respect should never go out of style,” reader D. Washburn states, and rightly so, that politicians, (in this case the president) owe it to both the citizens and the electorate to be both civil and respectful in all their verbal and written dealings. Sadly, this is no longer common in either local or national politics.

I understand that the writer is probably not a supporter of the current president, and in many cases, neither am I. However, I do feel that this issue is a two-way street. It is blatantly common for members of our government to lambaste the members of the opposite party.

People like Maxine Waters, Jerry Nadler and other members of the Democrat Party have repeatedly used language that is both vulgar and disrespectful of the office of the president of the United States, regardless of who is president. This was true of those on the Republican side when Obama was president and that too was both improper and uncalled for in my opinion.

My point in this is not to defend one party or any politician – it is to point out that “what’s good for the goose, is good for the gander.” If you’re going to go after one group, you ought to be careful that the other group is beyond reproach.

John Bond

Phippsburg

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: