Arcadia National Bar

24 Preble St.

5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday

$5 drafts, margaritas and well drinks

Bao Bao Dumpling House

133 Spring St.

4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday

$6 select Japanese highball cocktails, $5 large hot sake carafe and draft Sapporo special

Binga’s Stadium

77 Free St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday (not valid on days of Cross Arena and other special events)

$3 craft beers, $4 glasses of wine, $5 beer flights; rotating food specials under $5

Bird & Co.

539 Deering Ave.

3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

$2 Tecate, $5 margaritas, $5 well drinks, $2.50 domestic bottles, $4 house red and white wines, $5 prosecco, $3 tacos

The Blue Spoon

89 Congress St.

4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

$5 red, white and sparkling wine, $4 draft beers

Blyth & Burrows

26 Exchange St.

5-9 p.m. Wednesday

Oyster Social with $1 oysters, $6 punch, prosecco and rose

Bonfire Country Bar

37 Wharf St.

4-7 p.m. daily

Free bacon, $1 tacos and Bonfire whiskey, $2 fries and beer, $3 burgers and wine

Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room

88 Commercial St., Custom House Wharf

3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday (at bar and high-top tables only)

75 cent oysters and cocktail shrimp, $5 snacks, $5 Shipyard seasonal draft beer, $5 prosecco, house red and white wine

Bramhall

767 Congress St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$2 off wine and draft beer, half-priced select appetizers

BRGR Bar

11 Brown St.

3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$8 adult milkshakes, half-priced drafts, deals on appetizers

Bruno’s Restaurant & Tavern

33 Allen Ave.

4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday

75 cents off well drinks, house wine and all beer

Bull Feeney’s

375 Fore St.

4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

$2 off all drafts and glass wines, 20 percent off more than 200 whiskies, free appetizers 5-6 p.m.

Congress Squared (c2)

152 High St.

3-7 p.m. daily

$3 well cocktails; domestic, import and craft beers; house Cabernet and Chardonnay; and select appetizers

The Corner Room

110 Exchange St.

4-6 p.m. (or until capacity) Monday through Friday

$3 house wines and prosecco, beer specials, free snacks

David’s

22 Monument Square

3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$6 infused cocktails; $5 sangria, house wines and martini; $4 draft beer; discounted select appetizers

Dock Fore

336 Fore St.

3-7 p.m. daily

$1.95 pints and domestic bottles, $3.25 import bottles, $3.50 well drinks, $3.95 margaritas, $1 off glasses of wine

Drifter’s Wife

59 Washington Ave.

4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

Half off house cocktails, $5 highballs and $7 wine pours on opened bottles

East Ender

47 Middle St.

3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday

$6 cocktails, $5 craft drafts, $4 wine, $2 Miller High Life, deals on snacks including soft pretzels and hake dip, larger plate specials, including Maine mussels

El Rayo

26 Free St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$5 margaritas and sangria; $2 Sol, Pacifico and Tecate

Elsmere

476 Stevens Ave.

4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

$5 house margaritas, premium house wines and premium well drinks; $2 off select draft beers and appetizers

The Front Room

73 Congress St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$3 house wines and Shipyard Export draft, $3.50 rotating liquors



The Grill Room

84 Exchange St.

4-6 p.m. daily

$3 select beers, wine and snacks

Gritty’s

369 Fore St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

$5 well drinks and pints, 75-cent wings on Fridays

Inkwell Lounge

119 Exchange St. (Press Hotel)

4-6 p.m. daily

$5 for 16-ounce drafts, $6 glasses of wine, $7 specialty cocktails, $3 BBQ chips

Independent Ice Co.

52 Wharf St.

4-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday

$5 Maine draft beers, $5 Prosecco Vin Spano, $7 select specialty cocktails

King of the Roll

675 Congress St.

4:30-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

15 percent off all rolls and maki

The King’s Head

254 Commercial St.

11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

$4 select pints, $3 haddock and beef tacos, $2 chicken, pork and veggie tacos

Local 188

685 Congress St.

4-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close Monday through Friday

$4 red and white wine and rotating draft, $5 specialty cocktail, $4 select tapas

Maps

64 Market St.

4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

$1 off drafts and glasses of wine, $10 for 32-ounce local draft pitchers

Margaritas

242 St. John St.

3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$6 house margaritas and select appetizers, $3 for 20-ounce Bud Light and 16-ounce Tecate

MJ’s Wine Bar

One City Center

4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$5 select wines and beers

The North Point

35 Silver St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6-10 p.m. Sunday

$5 drafts, $6 wines, $7 cocktails

Old Port Sea Grill

93 Commercial St.

3-6 p.m. daily

$2.50 oysters, $4 select draft beers, $6 glasses of wine, $5 cosmos and Manhattans; all day Sundays, $5 bloody Marys and mimosas

Other Side Diner

500 Washington Ave.

1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday

$5 mimosas, $1 off all canned wines and beer, half-prize mini mezze plates and Greek french fries

Otto

576 and 225 Congress St., 250 Read St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday

$1 off draft beer, $5 select wines, free slice of pizza with first drink purchase

Pai Men Miyake

188 State St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday

$6 for 10-ounce hot or cold sake, $5 featured drafts, $4 Japanese drafts, $2 Narragansett cans, $5 house red and white wines, $5 specialty cocktails

Parker’s

1349 Washington Ave.

3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$1 off all appetizers and drinks

Petite Jacqueline

46 Market St.

4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

$3 house wine, $4 draft, $5 appetizers

Pizza Villa

940 Congress St.

2-6 p.m. daily

$5 Ice Pik vodka drinks, $4.25 Coors Light pitchers, $4 PBR pitchers, $6.50 Fat Tire and Goose Island pitchers, daily appetizer deals

Ri Ra

72 Commercial St.

3-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

$4 house wine, $5 Guinness draft and Tito’s vodka, $5.50 Hombres Mexican lager, $7 select appetizers

Rivalries

10 Cotton St.

4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday

$3 Bud Light Seltzer

Rosie’s

330 Fore St.

4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday

$4 well drinks and Ice Pik vodka, $1.50 Miller High Life, $1.25 rotating draft

Royale Lunch Bar

330 Fore St.

3-6 p.m daily

Half-price wings, $2 Narragansett, $1 off all other beer

Samuel’s Bar and Grill

1160 Forest Ave.

2-6 p.m. daily

$2 domestic drafts, $3 craft and import drafts, $4 Lone Pine Brightside

Sebago Brewing Co.

211 Fore St.

4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 p.m. to close daily

Happy hour: $1 off all drafts, $7.50 appetizers; late night: $1 off pints, $8 burger and fries, $5 call drink, $7.50 appetizers

Sichuan Kitchen

612 Congress St.

2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday

$2 Coors Banquet, $5 mixed drinks, wine and small plates

Slab

25 Preble St.

3-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday

$1 off draft beers, wine and select drinks; half-off cheese hand slabs

Solo Italiano

100 Commercial St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$3 crispy chickpea fries, $8 crudo and antipasti misto, $7 cocktail special, $8 wine, $6 draft

The Snug

223 Congress St.

4-6 p.m. daily

$2 off everything

Stroudwater Distillery

4 Thompson’s Point

4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, all day Tuesday

$5 rotating cocktails; restaurant, bar and hotel workers get 30 percent off Monday; 30 percent off all whiskey cocktails Wednesday

Sur Lie

11 Free St.

4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday

$2 off select local drafts, $8 red and white wine, four happy hour cocktails, seven appetizer specials

Taco Escobarr

548 Congress St.

4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday

$6 house margaritas, select drafts $3.50, free chips and salsa

Terlingua

52 Washington Ave.

2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday

$7 house margaritas and sangria; $5 prosecco, rotating draft, Michelada, Tito’s and soda, and Hardshore gin and tonic; $4 chips and salsa; $6 chips and queso; $10 daily ceviche; $11 chips and guacamole; rotating food special

Timber

106 Exchange St.

4-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday

$6 glasses of wine, $4 pints, $7 premium cocktails, $6 appetizers

Tipo

182 Ocean Ave.

4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

$6 drinks, $6 drafts, $5-$8 snacks

Tiqa

327 Commercial St.

4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday

Half-price draft and bottled beer and wine by the glass, free mezze (hummus, baba ganoush, olives, falafel, house pita and pickles)

Tomaso’s Canteen

18 Hampshire St.

11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

$2.50 Narragansett and Miller Lite tallboys, $3.50 Sierra Nevada Torpedo tallboys, $5 Ice Pick vodka drinks, $2.50 red hot dogs, $6 Italian sausage sandwiches

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: