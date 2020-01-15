Arcadia National Bar
24 Preble St.
5-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
$5 drafts, margaritas and well drinks
Bao Bao Dumpling House
133 Spring St.
4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday
$6 select Japanese highball cocktails, $5 large hot sake carafe and draft Sapporo special
Binga’s Stadium
77 Free St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday (not valid on days of Cross Arena and other special events)
$3 craft beers, $4 glasses of wine, $5 beer flights; rotating food specials under $5
Bird & Co.
539 Deering Ave.
3-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
$2 Tecate, $5 margaritas, $5 well drinks, $2.50 domestic bottles, $4 house red and white wines, $5 prosecco, $3 tacos
The Blue Spoon
89 Congress St.
4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
$5 red, white and sparkling wine, $4 draft beers
Blyth & Burrows
26 Exchange St.
5-9 p.m. Wednesday
Oyster Social with $1 oysters, $6 punch, prosecco and rose
Bonfire Country Bar
37 Wharf St.
4-7 p.m. daily
Free bacon, $1 tacos and Bonfire whiskey, $2 fries and beer, $3 burgers and wine
Boone’s Fish House & Oyster Room
88 Commercial St., Custom House Wharf
3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday (at bar and high-top tables only)
75 cent oysters and cocktail shrimp, $5 snacks, $5 Shipyard seasonal draft beer, $5 prosecco, house red and white wine
Bramhall
767 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$2 off wine and draft beer, half-priced select appetizers
BRGR Bar
11 Brown St.
3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$8 adult milkshakes, half-priced drafts, deals on appetizers
Bruno’s Restaurant & Tavern
33 Allen Ave.
4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
75 cents off well drinks, house wine and all beer
Bull Feeney’s
375 Fore St.
4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
$2 off all drafts and glass wines, 20 percent off more than 200 whiskies, free appetizers 5-6 p.m.
Congress Squared (c2)
152 High St.
3-7 p.m. daily
$3 well cocktails; domestic, import and craft beers; house Cabernet and Chardonnay; and select appetizers
The Corner Room
110 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. (or until capacity) Monday through Friday
$3 house wines and prosecco, beer specials, free snacks
David’s
22 Monument Square
3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$6 infused cocktails; $5 sangria, house wines and martini; $4 draft beer; discounted select appetizers
Dock Fore
336 Fore St.
3-7 p.m. daily
$1.95 pints and domestic bottles, $3.25 import bottles, $3.50 well drinks, $3.95 margaritas, $1 off glasses of wine
Drifter’s Wife
59 Washington Ave.
4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
Half off house cocktails, $5 highballs and $7 wine pours on opened bottles
East Ender
47 Middle St.
3:30-5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday
$6 cocktails, $5 craft drafts, $4 wine, $2 Miller High Life, deals on snacks including soft pretzels and hake dip, larger plate specials, including Maine mussels
El Rayo
26 Free St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$5 margaritas and sangria; $2 Sol, Pacifico and Tecate
Elsmere
476 Stevens Ave.
4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
$5 house margaritas, premium house wines and premium well drinks; $2 off select draft beers and appetizers
The Front Room
73 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$3 house wines and Shipyard Export draft, $3.50 rotating liquors
The Grill Room
84 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. daily
$3 select beers, wine and snacks
Gritty’s
369 Fore St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
$5 well drinks and pints, 75-cent wings on Fridays
Inkwell Lounge
119 Exchange St. (Press Hotel)
4-6 p.m. daily
$5 for 16-ounce drafts, $6 glasses of wine, $7 specialty cocktails, $3 BBQ chips
Independent Ice Co.
52 Wharf St.
4-6 p.m. Sunday through Friday
$5 Maine draft beers, $5 Prosecco Vin Spano, $7 select specialty cocktails
King of the Roll
675 Congress St.
4:30-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
15 percent off all rolls and maki
The King’s Head
254 Commercial St.
11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
$4 select pints, $3 haddock and beef tacos, $2 chicken, pork and veggie tacos
Local 188
685 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. and 10 p.m. to close Monday through Friday
$4 red and white wine and rotating draft, $5 specialty cocktail, $4 select tapas
Maps
64 Market St.
4-7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
$1 off drafts and glasses of wine, $10 for 32-ounce local draft pitchers
Margaritas
242 St. John St.
3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$6 house margaritas and select appetizers, $3 for 20-ounce Bud Light and 16-ounce Tecate
MJ’s Wine Bar
One City Center
4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$5 select wines and beers
The North Point
35 Silver St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 6-10 p.m. Sunday
$5 drafts, $6 wines, $7 cocktails
Old Port Sea Grill
93 Commercial St.
3-6 p.m. daily
$2.50 oysters, $4 select draft beers, $6 glasses of wine, $5 cosmos and Manhattans; all day Sundays, $5 bloody Marys and mimosas
Other Side Diner
500 Washington Ave.
1-3 p.m. Monday through Friday
$5 mimosas, $1 off all canned wines and beer, half-prize mini mezze plates and Greek french fries
Otto
576 and 225 Congress St., 250 Read St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Thursday
$1 off draft beer, $5 select wines, free slice of pizza with first drink purchase
Pai Men Miyake
188 State St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 p.m. to close Sunday through Thursday
$6 for 10-ounce hot or cold sake, $5 featured drafts, $4 Japanese drafts, $2 Narragansett cans, $5 house red and white wines, $5 specialty cocktails
Parker’s
1349 Washington Ave.
3-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$1 off all appetizers and drinks
Petite Jacqueline
46 Market St.
4:30-6:30 p.m. Monday through Friday
$3 house wine, $4 draft, $5 appetizers
Pizza Villa
940 Congress St.
2-6 p.m. daily
$5 Ice Pik vodka drinks, $4.25 Coors Light pitchers, $4 PBR pitchers, $6.50 Fat Tire and Goose Island pitchers, daily appetizer deals
Ri Ra
72 Commercial St.
3-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
$4 house wine, $5 Guinness draft and Tito’s vodka, $5.50 Hombres Mexican lager, $7 select appetizers
Rivalries
10 Cotton St.
4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
$3 Bud Light Seltzer
Rosie’s
330 Fore St.
4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
$4 well drinks and Ice Pik vodka, $1.50 Miller High Life, $1.25 rotating draft
Royale Lunch Bar
330 Fore St.
3-6 p.m daily
Half-price wings, $2 Narragansett, $1 off all other beer
Samuel’s Bar and Grill
1160 Forest Ave.
2-6 p.m. daily
$2 domestic drafts, $3 craft and import drafts, $4 Lone Pine Brightside
Sebago Brewing Co.
211 Fore St.
4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 p.m. to close daily
Happy hour: $1 off all drafts, $7.50 appetizers; late night: $1 off pints, $8 burger and fries, $5 call drink, $7.50 appetizers
Sichuan Kitchen
612 Congress St.
2:30-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday
$2 Coors Banquet, $5 mixed drinks, wine and small plates
Slab
25 Preble St.
3-6 p.m. Sunday through Thursday
$1 off draft beers, wine and select drinks; half-off cheese hand slabs
Solo Italiano
100 Commercial St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$3 crispy chickpea fries, $8 crudo and antipasti misto, $7 cocktail special, $8 wine, $6 draft
The Snug
223 Congress St.
4-6 p.m. daily
$2 off everything
Stroudwater Distillery
4 Thompson’s Point
4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, all day Tuesday
$5 rotating cocktails; restaurant, bar and hotel workers get 30 percent off Monday; 30 percent off all whiskey cocktails Wednesday
Sur Lie
11 Free St.
4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday
$2 off select local drafts, $8 red and white wine, four happy hour cocktails, seven appetizer specials
Taco Escobarr
548 Congress St.
4-7 p.m. Monday through Friday
$6 house margaritas, select drafts $3.50, free chips and salsa
Terlingua
52 Washington Ave.
2-5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday
$7 house margaritas and sangria; $5 prosecco, rotating draft, Michelada, Tito’s and soda, and Hardshore gin and tonic; $4 chips and salsa; $6 chips and queso; $10 daily ceviche; $11 chips and guacamole; rotating food special
Timber
106 Exchange St.
4-6 p.m. Monday through Saturday
$6 glasses of wine, $4 pints, $7 premium cocktails, $6 appetizers
Tipo
182 Ocean Ave.
4-6 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday
$6 drinks, $6 drafts, $5-$8 snacks
Tiqa
327 Commercial St.
4-6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday
Half-price draft and bottled beer and wine by the glass, free mezze (hummus, baba ganoush, olives, falafel, house pita and pickles)
Tomaso’s Canteen
18 Hampshire St.
11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday
$2.50 Narragansett and Miller Lite tallboys, $3.50 Sierra Nevada Torpedo tallboys, $5 Ice Pick vodka drinks, $2.50 red hot dogs, $6 Italian sausage sandwiches
Comments are not available on this story.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
News
On this day in Maine history
-
Sports
Former commissioner Paul Tagliabue elected to Pro Football Hall of Fame
-
Sports
NFL notebook: Garrett talks with Giants about offensive coordinator position
-
Sports
MLB notebook: Red Sox trade Travis to Rangers
-
Uncategorized
Climate change to be tracked on Maine Yankee donated land