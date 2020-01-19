Allen Wells, Roger Howell, Jr. professor of history, emeritus, at Bowdoin College, will be talking baseball on both sides of the Florida Straits on Thursday, Jan. 23, at 1:30 p.m., at People Plus, 35 Union St. in Brunswick. “Cuba’s National Pastimes: Baseball and Politics” is part of People Plus’s FYI speaker series.

This event is free and open to the public. Registration is appreciated by calling 729-0757.

