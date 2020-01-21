Having just read LeRoy J. Mottla’s Jan. 11 letter-diatribe regarding President Trump’s perspective vis-a-vis Iran’s cultural sites, it is increasingly clear to me that opinions such as these, though protected by the First Amendment, are another manifestation of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”

Mr. Mottla loses sight of an important factor. Iran, if given the opportunity, would not only wipe Israel off the face of the earth, but also would, on its own, or through one of its many terrorist proxies, no doubt destroy every Western cultural site on the planet, then build mosques on those sites.

All I can say is, thank God Donald Trump is in the White House during these precarious days.

Dennis Gervais

Portland

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: