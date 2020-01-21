Having just read LeRoy J. Mottla’s Jan. 11 letter-diatribe regarding President Trump’s perspective vis-a-vis Iran’s cultural sites, it is increasingly clear to me that opinions such as these, though protected by the First Amendment, are another manifestation of “Trump Derangement Syndrome.”
Mr. Mottla loses sight of an important factor. Iran, if given the opportunity, would not only wipe Israel off the face of the earth, but also would, on its own, or through one of its many terrorist proxies, no doubt destroy every Western cultural site on the planet, then build mosques on those sites.
All I can say is, thank God Donald Trump is in the White House during these precarious days.
Dennis Gervais
Portland
Send questions/comments to the editors.
-
The Forecaster
Out & About: Dance, music and theater
-
The Forecaster
Ali elected to National League of Cities council
-
Bicentennial
On this date in Maine history: Jan. 21
-
Letters
Letter to the editor: Trump basher ignores threat posed by Iran to Western culture
-
Times Record Opinion
Commentary: I asked people why they don’t vote, and this is what they told me
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.