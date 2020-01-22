Old Orchard Beach bartender Dennis Coffey lost his title as reigning “Jeopardy!” champion on Wednesday evening by incorrectly answering the final question on the popular television quiz show.

Coffey offered Guam as his answer to the Final “Jeopardy!” question: Of the five inhabited U.S. territories, this is the only one where cars drive on the left. Coffey lost his $14,101 wager and wound up going home with $399. When added to his prior winnings, Coffey will receive $51,602.

John Cuevas, a casino slot floor person from San Marcos, California, gave the correct answer to the question, which was the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Cuevas ended the night with $29,001. The third competitor, Lau Mehes, a youth substance prevention worker from Vancouver, British Columbia, who was on her honeymoon during the filming of the show, finished in last place with $400.

Coffey, who was making his fourth appearance, and Cuevas dueled throughout the show, ending the Double “Jeopardy!” segment with $14,500 and $15,200 respectively.

Coffey’s winning streak started Friday night when he defeated two librarians. He came from behind to win on Monday evening’s show, watching it while working at Duffy’s Bar & Grill in Old Orchard Beach with more than 100 friends and bar regulars who showed up to cheer him on.

In his next match Tuesday evening, Coffey spent the night watching the show at his aunt and uncle’s home. He defeated his two opponents by correctly answering the final “Jeopardy!” question under the category of Classic Movies. His closest opponent also gave the correct response, but Coffey outwagered her, winning by just $601.

Coffey watched Wednesday’s show from home. Terms of a nondisclosure agreement prohibited him from discussing the outcomes of shows, which were taped in October, until they aired on television.

Though Coffey downplays his game skills, his girlfriend, Karen Nickerson, said she has nothing but admiration for him.

“Even before he went on the show, he amazed me at how smart he is,” Nickerson said during an interview at Monday’s watch party. His sudden celebrity status was a bit unnerving at first, but Nickerson said she has gotten accustomed to his popularity.

“It’s OK. He has earned this spot. He deserves it,” she said.

Bartenders are naturally good at trivia, Coffey said, noting that people always want their facts checked or are asking for the latest sports news.

Coffey, who has lived in Old Orchard Beach for most of his his life, is an Old Orchard Beach High School graduate. He signed a non-disclosure agreement, which prohibits him from disclosing the results of shows before they air. His appearances were filmed in October.

During each segment of the show, host Alex Trebek asks each contestant a brief opportunity to talk about their life and background. On Wednesday, Coffey, who has worked at a number of different jobs over the course of his lifetime, including a stint as a convenience store clerk in Old Orchard Beach told Trebek he wanted to take a moment to remember two women he met while working at the store. He said they both died from an opioid overdose and he noted that the epidemic needs to be addressed.

Coffey has become the second Mainer in recent memory to do well on the show. Jessica Garsed, a librarian from Augusta, appeared on the show in October and won more than $53,000 before she was eliminated in her fourth game.

Garsed is a 32-year-old medical librarian at Togus, who took an online test on a whim after people told her she should be on “Jeopardy!” The online test asks 50 questions of participants at rapid-fire pace. She was later invited to an audition in Boston.

Coffey’s appearance on the show comes at a time when public interest is high. In early January, ABC did a prime-time news special focusing on Alex Trebek, who has hosted the syndicated show since 1984, and his battle with pancreatic cancer. The show

Related Headlines Old Orchard Beach bartender wins yet again on latest ‘Jeopardy!’ show

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: