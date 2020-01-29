AUGUSTA — Supporters of a bill that would revamp the state’s disability retirement system packed a public hearing Wednesday, telling lawmakers that the system is slanted in favor of denying benefits for Mainers who become disabled while working.

The Legislature’s Labor and Housing Committee heard a litany of stories from more than a dozen Mainers who said they suffered from debilitating health conditions, could no longer work and yet were denied disability benefits from the state.

The Maine Public Employees Retirement System, aside from providing about 46,500 state and local government employees a pension, also has a disability retirement benefit. About 2,000 current retirees have qualified for permanent disability.

Those who are in the state retirement system are not eligible for Social Security disability benefits during the time that they pay into the Maine system.

A bill by Sen. David Miramant, D-Camden, would reform the system in a number of ways, including abolishing a medical board that makes recommendations on claims and replacing it with an independent commission. The bill would also change the definition of disability to make it more likely that those filing claims would qualify. The definition would more closely resemble that in the Social Security law, which is easier to qualify for, advocates said.

About 50 to 60 Mainers qualify for Maine PERS disability every year, according to state statistics.

Kathy Morse, of North Berwick, said she was denied disability from Maine PERS despite having numerous health conditions, including mental health problems, learning disabilities and numerous physical ailments from multiple car accidents. She has nerve damage, arthritis and balance problems and uses a wheelchair.

Morse said she worked for North Berwick and Sanford schools for nine years as an education technician, also known as a teacher’s aide. She also worked for three years for the Maine Department of Health and Human Services as a social worker.

When she was no longer able to work, she applied for Maine PERS and was denied.

“It made me feel worthless,” Morse said. She said she has been battling PERS for three years, and meanwhile her family has had very little income while the case is tied up in appeals.

“We have really had to scrape. We can barely afford gas and groceries,” Morse said. “It’s been a real hardship.”

Sandy Matheson, executive director of Maine PERS, said that while the system remains neutral on the bill, she agrees that reforms need to be made.

“We want to be clear that we agree with the policy goal of this bill,” Matheson said. “Expanding income replacement to our members for a broader range of disability situations will help address many of the situations that exist today.”

Matheson said Miramant’s bill, L.D. 1978, could address some of the problems, but the Maine system is already undergoing reforms. She said later this year, Maine PERS will launch a voluntary, employee-paid long-term disability benefit, which would provide benefits for those who are disabled but don’t meet the definition of permanently disabled. Meeting the standards to be permanently disabled – the current hurdle Maine PERS employees have to meet – is too difficult for many patients, Matheson said.

She said the current system “causes difficulties, pain and frustration for our members.”

But Matheson said a downside of an employee-paid benefit is that many employees will not opt into long-term disability.

Matheson said if the state made the new long-term disability benefit mandatory and employer-paid, the cost would be roughly the same as Miramant’s bill, at $3.9 million.

“It is clear the only substantive way to address the issues that will always plague the program as provided by existing law is to expand the benefits available,” Matheson said.

Mainers like Kristin Jortberg-Dubois said that the system has harmed them and the state needs to take action.

Jortberg-Dubois, 60, of Arundel, a former special education teacher for Wells and Biddeford schools, said she suffers from leukemia, depression and the after-effects of a concussion she sustained on the job three years ago, but Maine PERS still denied her claim. She said she has extensive evidence to support her claim, including three doctors who said she was permanently disabled.

“It was heartless and a pre-determined rejection,” Jortberg-Dubois said.

Related Headlines Maine finally grants former teacher disability benefits, vows to reform system

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »