Central Maine Power Co. should have “treated its customers as friends and neighbors dealing with difficult and important issues” when it delivered roughly 1,000 threatening winter disconnection notices to customers, the company said in a filing late Tuesday with the Maine Public Utilities Commission.

“CMP should have communicated more clearly and more respectfully with customers about when and how they could be disconnected as a result of nonpayment,” the company wrote in a response mandated by the PUC, which last week voted to open an investigation into the company’s handling of the shutoff notices.

But while striking an apologetic tone, CMP said it continues to believe its winter disconnection notices and related communications “met the technical requirements of the commission’s rules.”

It also emphasized that no residential customers have been disconnected in the winter since 2017.

Still, the company acknowledged poor handling of the shutoff notices, which are routinely issued to customers with past-due balances as part of the utility’s collections process.

“Communications with customers must be clear and informative, making sure customers are made aware of their rights, the assistance available and the potential consequences of nonpayment,” the company said in Tuesday’s filing. “CMP was not sufficiently clear in its communications regarding the company’s right to cycle disconnect service during winter months.”

The term “cycle disconnect” refers to the practice of shutting off power to the homes of customers with unpaid bills during the day and restoring power at night.

CMP said 102 customers received hand-delivered “premise visit” packets this winter containing language the PUC had specifically instructed the utility not to use in late 2018. The packets still contained the old language and were delivered in error, CMP said.

The utility said it planned to send a letter on Wednesday to those customers, apologizing for the error and applying $10 to their account “in recognition of the confusion” the notice may have caused.

CMP’s statement comes a day after lawyers representing aggrieved customers announced they were seeking a class-action lawsuit against CMP, citing what they called “deceptive and misleading” winter disconnect notices.

The notices deceived customers into thinking their electric service would be shut off within days if they didn’t pay past due bills, according to the lawsuit. In fact, state law prohibits power from being disconnected between Nov. 15 and April 15.

The winter disconnection controversy is the latest flashpoint for the embattled utility and its management. On Thursday, the PUC is set to rule on its yearlong investigation into the company’s billing and metering system. The agency’s staff found no “systemic” problems with the system, despite what it characterized as mismanagement of the system’s testing and launch.

Customers and the state’s Office of Public Advocate disagree, however, citing ongoing problems.

This story will be updated.

