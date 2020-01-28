A new lawsuit alleges that Maine consumers were harmed by “deceptive and misleading” winter disconnection notices issued by Central Maine Power Co.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in Cumberland County Superior Court, says the notices deceived customers into thinking CMP would shut off their power soon unless they paid past-due bills, when in fact CMP cannot disconnect any customer’s power in the winter without state Public Utilities Commission approval.

Notices sent to about 1,000 CMP customers over the past two years specifically said customers’ electric service could be disconnected without approval of the PUC’s Customer Assistance and Safety Division, the lawsuit contends. It accuses CMP of “systematic and repeated deception and misrepresentation.”

Jeff Russell, the lawyer who filed the lawsuit on behalf of three CMP customers, said actual and punitive damages are being sought for the notices, although he said the dollar amount has yet to be determined. The lawsuit seeks class-action status, which would allow it to apply to countless other CMP customers.

The PUC has opened an investigation into the disconnection notices. CMP is required to file its initial response to the investigation by 5 p.m. Tuesday.

A CMP representative declined to comment on the lawsuit, saying the company had not seen a copy of it.

“We take the issues surrounding disconnections very seriously,” CMP spokeswoman Catharine Hartnett said. “It is very concerning that collections communications to customers may have gone out with language that was confusing and misleading. We have commenced an internal investigation into the issue and are cooperating fully with the PUC’s investigation into this matter.”

One of the plaintiffs named in the lawsuit, Joleen Mitchell of Casco, said she has been embroiled in a billing dispute with CMP for two years. Mitchell said she stopped receiving bills from the utility in November and asked repeatedly for them to be sent. Instead, she got a disconnection notice late last fall, and finally a packet of bills this month totaling more than $1,400.

CMP told her she had a month to review the bills and work out a payment plan. Otherwise, her service would be cut off in early February, she said.

Maine law says a residential customer’s electricity can’t be disconnected between Nov. 15 and April 15 without PUC approval.

“This is serious stuff,” Russell said, adding that the notices caused customers distress. “They had to make financial decisions they would not have made otherwise.”

This story will be updated.

