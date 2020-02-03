In recognition of Maine’s bicentennial, Bowdoin College and the town of Brunswick are sponsoring a community bean supper 4–6 p.m., Saturday, March 14, amid the anniversary weekend of statehood.

There will be music by the band Pejepscot Station and a presentation at 5 p.m. by the Pejepscot History Center (PHC) and Maine State Music Theatre.

“The short program features a story-like journey back in time to the statehood era, bringing early 20th-century Maine and the vote for independence to life for attendees,” said PHC Executive Director Larissa Vigue Picard. “Through costumed interpreters, first-person perspectives, and historical documents, audience members will be able to ‘see’ 200 years into the past, when Maine finally broke away from Massachusetts.”

Rare collection items owned by PHC — including a March 16, 1820 broadside proclaiming Maine’s independence by William King, who would become the state’s first governor — will be on display. A slideshow tracing Maine history up to the moment of statehood will play during the event. Early 19th-century children’s crafts and games, run by PHC volunteers, will also take place throughout the afternoon.

The bean supper is being held in conjunction with a guided tour through three Maine-themed exhibitions at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art; the tour begins at 3 p.m.

“The Bowdoin College Museum of Art is excited to participate in the festivities surrounding the bicentennial of Maine statehood,” said Museum of Art Co-Director Frank Goodyear. “We welcome the public to join us for a tour of three new exhibitions about Maine’s past and present.”

The public is welcome. The price of the bean supper is $7.50 for adults; $4.50 for children; the museum exhibition tour is free of charge. Vegetarian options will be available.

Register by March 5 online at bowdo.in/beansupper.

Comments are not available on this story.

filed under:
Times Record Community
Related Stories
Latest Articles