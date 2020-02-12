Presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard will campaign in Maine this week with stops in Portland and Hallowell.
Gabbard, a U.S. representative from Hawaii, is among 12 Democrats qualified to be on the ballot in Maine’s presidential primary March 3. Three of those candidates — Cory Booker, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang — have since ended their campaigns.
Gabbard will be at Luther Bonney Hall at the University of Southern Maine in Portland for an event at 5 p.m. Saturday, according to her campaign website.
She will also host a town hall event in Hallowell at the Maple Hill Farm Inn on Sunday at 5 p.m.
