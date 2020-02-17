PORTLAND – Richard Paul McArdle, 67, of Falmouth, passed away on Feb. 10, 2020.

Richard was born in Lowell, Mass., son of Donald L. McArdle and Katherine A. McArdle. Richard was a graduate of Lowell High School in Lowell and The University of Maine in Orono, where he was a member of the Sigma Chi fraternity. Richard worked as a healthcare executive in physician practice management, as CEO at Spectrum Medical Group and most recently Maine Eye Center in Portland.

Richard, known by many as Dick, was a selfless and devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather. His closeness with his family and friends defined him. Dick was a man of few words, but the words he did say packed a punch. Dick lived his life to the fullest and generated many wonderful memories for those whom he welcomed into his life. His constant support for his kids and family was evident during the early years by coaching and attending all of their sporting events, visiting them during their college years and traveling to numerous locations in the US and abroad to see his family. Dick enjoyed summers in Maine and spending time on his boat on Sebago Lake. During the winter months, he enjoyed working on his golf game at their home in Fort Myers, Fla.

Richard is survived by his wife Suzanne of Falmouth; daughters Jillian M. Curran and husband Ryan F. Curran, Meredith M. Bergin and husband Daniel P. Bergin, son Patrick W. McArdle; grandchildren Benjamin R. Curran, Mason P. Bergin, Piper L. Curran, Teagan E. Bergin and Kaiden P. Bergin.; brothers Donald McArdle and wife Suzanne, David McArdle and wife Martha, sisters Mrs. Barbara Markham and Patricia Shaw, who passed two days after Richard, and husband Brian. He was predeceased by his daughter Kailtin E. McArdle.

A memorial Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at Holy Martyrs Church, 266 Foreside Rd. in Falmouth.

