DOVER, N.H. — The Brunswick High School boys hockey team wrapped its 2019/20 regular season an 8-2 win in Class B South action at Dover Ice Arena on Wednesday.

Trailing 2-0, the Dragons reeled off eight unanswered goals to finish with a 10-7-1 record. Brunswick awaits the final Heal Point Standings for its playoff seeding and quarterfinal opponent.

After the host Wildcats grabbed a two-goal lead in the opening frame, the Dragons stormed out of the gates in the second. Sam Cassidy, Sam Masse, Scout Masse, Michael Marro, Nick Marros, Kennedy Eddy, Henry Burnham and AJ Wolverton each scored a goal in the win.

Brunswick earned 13 assists in the contest, led by Michael Marro’s two.

In net, Spencer Marquis turned away 23 shots for the Dragons.

