MEDFORD, Mass. – The Bowdoin College men’s hockey team secured its spot in the NESCAC playoffs with a 4-2 win over Tufts in its final regular season game on Saturday evening.

The Polar Bears head to the postseason with a 12-11-1 (8-9-1 NESCAC) record. Tufts concluded the year at 8-15-1 (6-11-1 NESCAC).

Bowdoin struck first 6:31 into the game. The Polar Bears won an offensive zone faceoff and quick passes from Bradley Ingersoll and Thomas Dunleavy found Ethan Kimball in the slot. Kimball wristed a shot top right corner.

The Jumbos answered with a power-play goal four minutes later, but less than two minutes into the second, Bowdoin regained the lead. Ronnie Lestan saw his initial shot turned away, but Jimmy Duffy cleaned up the rebound.

Kimball tallied his second of the evening two minutes later. The first-year forced a turnover in the offensive zone and found an open look on net.

The Polar Bears made it 4-1 on the power play at 7:42. Albert Washco made a cross-crease pass to a streaking Cam Berube for the tally.

Anthony Farinacci made it a two-goal game with a Tufts mark midway through the third. Farinacci fired a wrister past Alex Zafonte, who made 31 saves for the win.

Josh Sarlo made 32 stops for the Jumbos.

On Friday at Connecticut College, the Polar Bears captured a 2-1 NESCAC win.

Zafonte made 35 saves, while Pat Geary and Ingersoll scored for Bowdoin.

The Polar Bears wrapped up the season with the No. 6 seed and will play at third-seeded Hamilton on Saturday at 4 p.m. in New York.

Women’s hockey

The Polar Bears played host to nationally-ranked Middlebury on Friday and Saturday inside Watson Arena, dropping a 3-0 decision on Friday and a 3-1 setback on Saturday.

Bowdoin ended the season with an 8-13-1 overall record, 4-11-1 in the NESCAC. The Polar Bears will be the No. 7 seed in upcoming NESCAC postseason and will travel to Waterville on Saturday to face No. 2 Colby at 3 p.m. The Panthers (18-2-3, 13-1-1 NESCAC) are the No. 1 seed.,

In Friday’s opener, Lin Han turned away 13 shots for the shutout.

Sidney Portner had a goal, while Jenna Letterie picked up two tallies. Katie Hargrave notched two assists.

For Bowdoin, goaltender Dani Marquez made 33 saves.

In Saturday’s finale, Bowdoin broke through for the game’s first goal 4:23 into the contest. Kathryn Kester slid a pass to Nell Fusco at the left point for a hard shot. Julia Surgenor tipped the puck in front of the crease to deflect Fusco’s shot up and over Middlebury goaltender Anne Goldstein (12 saves).

One minute later, the Panthers tied the game on a Madie Leidt goal.

Middlebury tallied two more goals before the first period was over. Ellie Barney gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead, and Hargrave made it 3-1 with 4:48 remaining in the opening frame.

Marquez kept the Polar Bears in it with 42 saves.

Nordic skiing

Bowdoin defended its Chummy Cup title in the 2020 Maine State Meet Championship held at Black Mountain on Saturday.

The Bowdoin men swept the podium. Christian Gostout edged out teammate Elliot Ketchel by nine seconds to take the top spot. Peter Moore rounded out the top three. The Polar Bears had six skiers in the top 10, with Russell O’Brien, Zachary Ennis and Cirque Gammelin finishing sixth, seventh and ninth, respectively.

On the women’s side, Gabrielle Vandendries and Renae Anderson finished within one second of each other to take second and third. Lily Johnston finished seventh. Fiona Ahearne rounded out the Polar Bear finishes with a 16th place showing.

The Polar Bears have the Middlebury Carnival this upcoming weekend. The carnival is also the NCAA East Regional.

Indoor track

The Polar Bears completed their regular season with a non-scoring invitational Saturday at Farley Field House.

Bowdoin boasted a number of first-place finishes in Saturday’s meet as the teams tuned up for the New England Division III Championships this weekend.

The Bowdoin women got first-place showings from Fiona Ralph in the 600-meter run (1:43.60), Sadie Saxton in the 1,000 (3:04.22) and the 4 x 400 relay team of Cameron Mackenzie, Shannon Delaney, Erin Hollenbaugh and Emma Noel in 4:21.98.

The Polar Bears also got wins in the field events from Serena Jonas in the long jump (16-07.25), Lydia Pitts in the triple jump (37-09.50) and Belinda Saint Louis in the weight throw (48-06).

On the men’s side, Bowdoin saw Ryan Supple win the 3,000 (9:07.34) on the track, while Ryan Durkin claimed the pole vault (13-07.50). Cheng Xing claimed the long jump (22-07) and Jack McGinn took the weight throw (49-05) to round out the Bowdoin winners.

The Polar Bears will compete at the New England Division III Championships next. The women’s team will head to Middlebury, while the men’s team will compete at Springfield.

Women’s squash

Bowdoin dropped its first-round match to Wesleyan, 7-2, on the opening day in the Walker Cup Division of the College Squash National Tournament at Yale.

The Polar Bears (8-11) failed to overcome an early deficit in their third loss of the year to the Cardinals.

The Cardinals swept the first wave to put the Polar Bears in an early 3-0 deficit they didn’t recover from.

Bowdoin got a win from Clio Bersani at the No. 2 position, as she claimed a 3-2 (11-7, 11-7, 10-12, 5-11, 11-4) victory. Ursula Sze was also victorious, picking up a 3-2 win at No. 3 (4-11, 11-8, 11-7, 7-11, 11-9).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: