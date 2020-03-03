Former Vice President Joe Biden and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders were neck-and-neck as early returns were tallied in Maine’s Democratic presidential primary.

Biden was narrowly leading Sanders 35 percent to 34 percent, with 23 percent of precincts reporting statewide. Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren was in third place with 15 percent, followed by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg at 12 percent.

President Donald Trump was uncontested in Maine’s Republican presidential primary.

Results were beginning to arrive roughly an hour after polls closed at 8 p.m., and the race dynamic will likely change as Portland and larger towns begin reporting their unofficial vote counts.

Many polls saw heavier than anticipated turnout as Mainers participated in the 14-state Super Tuesday presidential contest and cast ballots in a high-profile ballot question on childhood vaccinations.

Participation was so intense for Maine’s first presidential primary in 20 years that some locations, such as Portland, experienced long lines of people waiting to register to vote or to join a political party so they could cast ballots in the presidential primaries. Some polling locations had to photocopy blank voter ballots because they had run out of official ballots, which could delay returns because those results will have to be counted manually rather than scanned.

“We try to plan, but you never really know what the turnout will be,” Kristen Muszynski, spokesperson for the Maine Secretary of State’s Office, said earlier Tuesday.

“This turnout today is telling me that most people want Donald Trump to be a one-term president,” Kathleen Marra, chairwoman of the Maine Democratic Party, said in Portland just before polls closed.

There are 24 delegates up for grabs in Maine, which accounts for just 2 percent of the 1,357 delegates at stake during the most consequential single day of the 2020 presidential primary season. Not surprisingly, large states such as California, Texas, North Carolina and Virginia received most of the candidates’ attention.

But participating in Super Tuesday all but guaranteed Maine voters would have a say in the outcome of the Democratic primary before a nominee was selected.

Just five of the 12 Democrats whose names appeared on Maine’s ballot were still in the race as of Tuesday. The field had narrowed sharply after Biden’s landslide victory in the South Carolina primary on Saturday.

Sanders entered Maine’s primary as the presumed leader both because of the Vermont senator’s still-strong following among progressives here and his commanding, 64 percent victory over Hillary Clinton during the state’s 2016 caucuses.

But the race dynamic shifted following Biden’s landslide victory in South Carolina on Saturday and the subsequent withdrawal of several candidates, most notably fellow moderates Pete Buttigieg of Indiana and Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar. Both Buttigieg and Klobuchar subsequently endorsed the former vice president.

Sanders and Bloomberg appeared to have the most extensive campaign operations in Maine. Sanders tapped several well-known figures in Democratic circles — including Maine Senate President Troy Jackson and Jonathan Fishman, a musician who co-founded the band Phish — to serve as state co-chairs.

Meanwhile, Bloomberg has been advertising heavily in Maine for months, made two campaign stops in the Portland area in January and by Tuesday had a paid staff of 20 people operating out of several offices around the state. Bloomberg strategy was to skip the first four early-voting states and, instead, focus his massive campaign spending on the Super Tuesday contests.

But there was limited independent polling of Maine voters headed into Tuesday’s election.

A recent Colby College poll of roughly 350 Maine Democrats had Sanders in the lead at 25 percent support followed by Pete Buttigieg (16 percent), Bloomberg (14 percent), Biden (12 percent), Warren (9 percent), Amy Klobuchar (4 percent), Gabbard (3 percent) and Tom Steyer (2 percent).

There’s a possibility that candidates who dropped out before Tuesday may still end up receiving a few of Maine’s 24 delegates. But to do so, they would need to win at least 15 percent of the votes.

Sixteen of the 24 delegates will be allocated proportionately to candidates who hit that 15 percent threshold in each of Maine’s two congressional districts with nine delegates up for grabs in the 1st District and seven from the 2nd District. Those will be awarded to qualifying candidates regardless of whether they are still in the race.

The remaining eight delegates will be allocated proportionately based on statewide vote totals to candidates who receive at least 15 percent support. Unlike delegates in with the congressional districts, however, the statewide delegates will only be awarded to candidates still in the race. Any delegates that would have gone to a withdrawn candidate will be re-distributed to the active candidates, again based on the proportional results, according to guidelines provided by the Maine Democratic Party.

