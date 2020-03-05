BATH – Kevin M. Morong, 46, of Bath, passed away on June 14, 2018. He was born in Bath on March 23, 1972, a son of Carlton Simmons and Judith Carter.

He was educated in local schools and went on to serve in the US Air Force. In the Air Force Kevin was a pilot and received numerous decorations.

Kevin traveled to much of the country after his service and owned his own carpentry company in Florida, Colorado, and Arizona.

Kevin is survived by his mother Judith Tondreau; his siblings Lafayette Morong, Nathan Morong, Kathleen Wilson, and Patty York; as well as several nieces and nephews. Kevin was predeceased by a sister; Karen Jones.

