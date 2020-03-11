WEST BATH – Marion S. Ambrose, 95, passed away on Feb. 29, 2020 with her family by her side.

She was born in Phippsburg on Oct. 19, 1924, a daughter of Harold P. and Jennie Mae (Eaton) Small.

Marion graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1943. She married Clyde W. Ambrose on June 16, 1946 at Brigham?s Cove in West Bath, where they summered and raised three daughters there and in Bath. She was employed at H. P. Small Car Dealership in Bath until 1966. She was then employed for over 20 years as a teacher?s aide and secretary at Dike and Dike-Newell schools in Bath where she met many of her dear friends. After retiring she spent many years caring for family members and volunteering.

She was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who enjoyed spending time with her family and was loved by many. She also enjoyed sewing, knitting and cooking. She had a passion for sailing and taught her daughters how to swim and sail at the cove. Marion and Clyde were longtime members of the Downeast Yacht Club and loved spending time on the water boating with family and friends. She was an active member of the Central Congregational Church and the United Church of Christ in Bath and later the Phippsburg Congregational Church. She was a member of the Bath Junior Hospital League and the Bath Hospital Auxiliary and served on the committee that merged the two hospitals into Mid Coast Hospital. She was a longtime volunteer in the hospital coffee shop and the nursery until she was 88. She continued to knit hats for newborns for many years.

She was predeceased by her husband, Clyde W. Ambrose; one daughter, Diane Oceretko; and her brother, H. Lawrence Small.

She is survived by two daughters, Jane A. Ambrose of West Bath and Susan E. Ambrose and her husband David Dulberg of West Bath; five grandchildren, Erin Hart and her husband Danny of West Bath, Jennifer Bilodeau of Palm Harbor, Fla., Jay Bilodeau and his wife Justina of West Bath, Kelsey Shorey of West Bath and Danyelle Layton and her longtime boyfriend Zack Sewall of West Bath; four great-grandchildren, Seaira Bilodeau, Kassidy Hart, Kaitlyn Hart and Helen Sewall; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath in the spring.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High Street, Bath. Condolences may be made online at www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of one?s choice.

