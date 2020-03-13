School districts around southern Maine announced limited school closures Friday in response to the spread of the coronavirus, including several one-day closures so educators can better prepare for a long-term shut down – with one district announcing a week-long closure.

Wells-Ogunquit Community School District Superintendent James Daly said in a letter to families and staff that schools will close for one week starting Friday and running through Sunday, March 22.

Though no coronavirus cases have been reported in the Wells district, Daly said the decision “has been made in an effort to adequately protect our school community in this time of uncertainty.”

Almost no schools have closed long-term in Maine because of the outbreak, but news of the first confirmed cases in the state and decisions by other states to shut whole school systems have precipitated the need for districts to prepare for the worst.

Gov. Janet Mills said Thursday she is not recommending schools close. Some district leaders have announced one-day school closures so teachers can prepare for remote learning, but couldn’t say if or when schools might close long-term.

“Things are happening quickly and we’re making preparations in case we do close,” said Craig King, superintendent of Gray-based SAD 15.

The district announced Friday it would designate Wednesday a professional development day for employees to prepare lesson plans to be completed by students at home in the event of extended school closures.

The Brunswick School Department also announced in a letter Friday afternoon that Monday would be a day off for students while staff would report to work as usual to plan for a possible long-term closure.

“The pandemic that is before us is unprecedented and we are working furiously to develop alternatives and plan for the unknown,” Brunswick Superintendent Paul Perzanoski said in the letter.

In at least six states around the country, including Ohio, Michigan and West Virginia, governors have announced state-wide school closures because of the coronavirus outbreak. Some of the country’s largest school districts, including Seattle, Washington D.C. and San Diego, have also announced closures.

At the same time, some districts have said closures should only be a last resort. In New York City, the country’s largest school district, officials have closed only select schools impacted by the virus, citing the vital role schools play in providing meals and a place for children to go so their parents can work.

As of Friday afternoon two people in Maine, in Androscoggin and Cumberland counties, had tested positive for the virus. Health officials were evaluating preliminary test results for a third person, being treated at Maine Medical Center in Portland.

Several colleges and universities in Maine have asked their students to leave campus and announced transitions to online learning. One public high school, Baxter Academy in Portland, said Thursday it would also move to distance learning on Monday.

Other K-12 schools are also considering remote learning with varying degrees of reliance on technology.

The National Center for Education Statistics said that as of 2015, 22 percent of Maine households don’t have internet access, a consideration that school leaders said has played into the way they’re shaping plans for remote learning.

The Maine Curriculum Leaders Association, which has been working to provide resources and planning guidance to teachers and schools for distance learning, said very little of their guidance to schools is dependent on technology.

“We have to think about it through the lens of equity,” said Executive Director Courtney Belolan. “Any plan needs to start with the basis of no technology needed. From there the different layers that can be added on are technology-based. The ideas and resources we send out have been mostly focused on no technology needed.”

In the York School Department, Superintendent Lou Goscinski cancelled classes for students Friday so teachers could prepare for the possibility of remote learning. Students in grades 5 through 12 in the district are equipped with laptops or tablets.

Only 11 percent of students in York are considered economically disadvantaged, compared to 42 percent statewide. Goscinski said most students have access to the internet and for those who don’t the district is working to create hot spots.

“In more rural areas that will become a bigger concern,” he said.

For younger students not equipped with their own technological devices, Goscinski said teachers and staff on Friday prepared “blizzard bags” with lessons to be completed at home. Students in grades K-4 will take the bags — which are modeled after packets the superintendent used to assemble for students on snow days in another district — home Monday regardless of whether a school closure has been announced, in order to be prepared.

All grade levels of students in York would be assigned between 3 and 4 hours of school work per day. “We want it to be rigorous but not so difficult kids can’t complete the work without supervision,” Goscinski said.

In Biddeford Schools, where 52 percent of students are economically disadvantaged, Director of Instruction Mandy Cyr said the district is cognizant of the fact many students don’t have access to technology at home.

“They may not have computers or ipads, but they have access to cell phones,” she said. “Requiring them to do work off a cell phone might not be the best way to learn.”

Because of that Cyr said the district is developing all its remote learning plans so that students without internet can be fully prepared. Families of students in kindergarten through 5th grade are being encouraged to read books and engage in at-home learning through activities like cooking, where children can apply math skills, and crafts.

Cyr said planning is a challenge because it’s unknown if or for how long schools might close.

“As we go through this we’re going to figure out what modifications we need to make,” she said. “It’s going to be something that’s very fluid. We’ve never been through this experience before.”

