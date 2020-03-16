BATH — In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, City Hall and Town Hall were two of the few governmental or school spaces to remain open in Bath and Brunswick, respectively, as of Monday afternoon – but that’s subject to change.

“We’re just asking folks that if they’re sick or exposed to somebody who’s sick, to make use of our online and over-the-phone services,” said Lindsey Goudreau, Bath’s marketing and communications specialist. “Other than that, folks can still come in.”

She said she’s seen “an uptick” in residents visiting the city treasurer’s and clerk’s offices to take care of business in case City Hall does close: “I think people are just anticipating that it’s going to eventually happen everywhere.”

Brunswick Town Clerk Fran Smith said residents are being encouraged to handle matters online, “or to contact us and find other mechanisms.”

As of Monday, eight Mainers were confirmed as having COVID-19 – the respiratory disease caused by a coronavirus – and nine had tested positive but required validation. There ahve been 764 people who tested negative, according to the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention.

No cases had yet been found in Bath, Brunswick, Harpswell or Topsham, but many municipal and school spaces have shut down in order to avoid the spread of the illness.

Bath

The city has closed its Public Works facility to the public, and the Bath Youth Meetinghouse and Skatepark is closed this week and next.

Bath’s Parks and Recreation Department is postponing all programs, meetings and events for two weeks, during which time no outside committees or groups can use city buildings.

Maine Maritime Museum has suspended public museum access through April 30. “The museum’s collections will be available online for everyone to access and staff will continue working during this time to provide educational experiences on social media,” according to Executive Director Amy Lent.

The museum has postponed to this fall its 2020 Symposium, which was due to be held April 4. Doing so prevents the attendees and speakers who were to have attended from having to travel across the country or world, the museum said in a statement.

The Chocolate Church Arts Center is rescheduling its three remaining March shows, and hopes to resume programming in a month, according to Executive Director William Lederer. For those who’ve purchased tickets, those tickets will be honored on the reschculed dates. Those unable to attend that rescheduled date will be credited the ticket price toward any future Chocolate Church event.

The gallery and office remain open, and the Chocolate Church can be reached at 442-8455 or [email protected].

Brunswick

The town’s Parks & Recreation Center is closed through Friday, March 27, although administrative offices will stay open. No parks and recreation programs will be offered during that time.

Brunswick schools are closed at least until March 27, as are People Plus and Brunswick’s Visitor Center. Curtis Memorial Library is shuttered at least until March 31.

Along with having students finish their spring semester remotely, Bowdoin College is closing its Children’s Center effective Tuesday, March 17. Both the Bowdoin College Museum of Art and the Peary-MacMillan Arctic Museum are closed for the time being.

At Mid Coast Hospital, visiting hours are limited to between 10 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week. There is a limit of one visitor per patient for both hospital and outpatient care. No visitors younger than 18 are allowed, since children can carry the virus without displaying symptoms. Every visitor will be screened upon arrival.

Harpswell Coastal Academy, with campuses in Brunswick and Harpswell, is closed until further notice.

Harpswell

Harpswell canceled most of the business portion of its Town Meeting on March 14. Although Town Hall remains open for now, residents are asked to conduct only essential business only there, and the rest remotely. Committees and boards aside from the Board of Selectmen will not be meeting until further notice.

School Administrative District 75, which serves Topsham, Harpswell, Bowdoin and Bowdoinham, has closed all schools until at least Friday, March 27.

Topsham

Town Hall is closed tentatively through Tuesday, March 31, with residents encouraged to conduct town business on the phone, via email, or at topshammaine.com. All scheduled meetings have been postponed.

Topsham Public Library is closed to the public until further notice; more information is available by calling 725-1627 or visiting topshamlibrary.org. Parks and recreation activities and programs have been postponed; more information is available at topshamparksrec.com or by calling 725-1726.

Normal operations continue at the public safety and solid waste facilities. But all recycling will be considered waste, and the cost of recyclables disposal will be waived.

