The Chocolate Church Arts Center, like so many arts organizations, has had to cancel or postpone performances for the foreseeable future. In the spirit of “the show must go on,” they’re presenting a series of shows called Live from Home. The first one is on Friday night from the center’s executive director, William Lederer, an indie-pop musician.

Lederer was a full-time composer and performer before starting his gig at the Chocolate Church. He released two albums of original music and spent time as a guitarist for popular Baltimore-based soul singer Bosley. During his Friday night performance, Lederer will play several of his own songs with favorite covers from a variety of artists mixed in.

William Lederer Live Stream

WHEN: 7:30 p.m Friday

HOW TO WATCH: Head to the Chocolate Church Arts Center Facebook page at the appointed time and the live stream will appear as a new post.

COST: There is no cost to watch the performance however donations will be encouraged to help the center recover lost revenue and also support the performers. A link to where you can make a donation will be shared during the performance.

