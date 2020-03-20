Cornelius Thomas Martin 1959 – 2020 BURLINGTON, Vt. – Cornelius Thomas Martin, 60, of Maple Street in Essex Junction, died unexpectedly on Saturday, March 7, 2020, at the University of Vermont Medical Center, Burlington, Vt. He was born May 2, 1959, in Yakama, Washington, the son of Chesley and Rose Hoptowit Martin. He was a graduate of Saranac High School, class of 1977. On August 21, 1998, he was married in Topsham, Maine to Jessica Cary. He was an enrolled member of the Yakama Nation. He was a member of the United States Navy and was stationed at the Brunswick Naval Air Station. After leaving the Navy, he worked at Bath Iron Works. Most recently, he worked at Lowe’s in Essex Junction, Vt. He enjoyed fishing with his kids and friends. He bowled for many years at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick, Maine. However, his favorite passion was golf. He was a mentor and a good friend to many. He is survived by: Jessica Martin, wife; Ryan Martin, son; Jared Martin, son; Danielle Martin, daughter; Seth Martin, son; Jamie Martin, daughter; Chesley Martin, father; Raymond (and Carol) Martin, brother; Karl Martin, brother; Joe Gadley, brother; Barbara Martin, sisters-in-law; Several nieces and nephews, along with many, many friends. He was predeceased by: Rose Hoptowit Mulvaney, mother; Robert Martin, brother; Denise Gadley, sister; Amy Gadley, sister; Rodney Martin, brother. A Celebration of Life service will be held April 25, 2020, at the Brunswick Golf Club in Brunswick, Maine. Arrangements are in the care of the Cremation Society of Chittenden County, a Division of the Ready Family. To send online condolences, please visit cremationsocietycc.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association, Campbell Farm of Washington State or any organization of your choosing.

