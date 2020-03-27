Portland will reopen its city-run health clinic Monday with new procedures after a two-week closure to quarantine staff members exposed to coronavirus, the city announced Friday.

The India Street Public Health Center, which provides a free needle exchange program and other services, closed two weeks ago after a city worker tested positive and the entire staff had to be quarantined. The worker is recovering, according to the city.

The clinic building at 103 India Street will remain closed to walk-in appointments, however, and services will be provided remotely or through appointments.

The Portland Needle Exchange Program will be providing exchanges each morning from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. and Monday through Friday from noon to 3 p.m., all at the corner of Oxford and Elm Streets. Portland Public Health Division will provide more information on its Facebook page.

The Portland Community Free Clinic and STD Clinic will be assessing patients over the phone and offering clinical appointments on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Patients are advised to call the clinic with questions or more information about how to access services.

“The Portland Community Free Clinic is looking forward to serving our clients once again for primary care services. We will be working closely with clients and volunteer providers to make sure everyone is free from symptoms of COVID-19 and not putting others at risk when coming in for visits. We will also be practicing social distancing. Our staff wishes to thank the greater Portland community for your support,” Dr. Kathleen Fairfield, Medical Director of the Portland Community Free Clinic, said in a written statement Friday.

“The services provided at the India Street Public Health Center are vital to the community. We are adapting our operations to safely meet the needs of our clients while remaining devoted to providing high-quality, compassionate care,” Dr. Christina DeMatteo, STD Clinic and Needle Exchange Program Medical Director, said in the news release.

People who are ill with symptoms resembling COVID-19 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) should not come in for a visit to any of the clinic’s programs until they are without symptoms for 72 hours, the city said. Please check the Maine CDC website for further guidance on symptoms and testing sites, call your primary care provider, or visit an urgent care center or emergency department if necessary.

