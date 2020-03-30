Lincoln County’s Emergency Management Agency’s Emergency Operation Center has created a webpage where local organizations can share information regarding the COVID-19 pandemic: lincolncountymaine.me/covid-19

This webpage is made available to any organization in Lincoln County that is providing a resource or information directly relating to Covid-19.

To submit information, email links or information to Carrie Kipfer [email protected] or call (207) 882-6311.

