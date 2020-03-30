The Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency has created the Sagadahoc County Community Check-In Program, aimed to check in on the well-being of isolated citizens during the COVID-19 crisis.

Members of the Sagadahoc County staff will make daily phone calls between 8-11 a.m. participants. When a need can be facilitated, county staff will refer the individual to local agencies, such as for free meal deliveries to the door from a local food pantry, or if needed, to 2-1-1 Maine or the Crisis Hotline.

The program is confidential and all information will be protected. If a caller does not answer the daily check-in call, local law enforcement will be dispatched to conduct a well person check.

Participants must be 65 years of age or older, have a compromised immune system, have a chronic illness or must otherwise unable to meet their own basic needs due to disability or a lack of transportation. These criteria model the Centers for Disease Control’s vulnerability criteria in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are similar to other County programs such as the Good Morning Program.

For more information or to register for daily calls, contact the Sagadahoc County Emergency Management Agency at (207) 443-8210 or email [email protected]

