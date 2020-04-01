The Portland City Council will hold an online emergency meeting Wednesday evening to discuss the city’s shelter operations after two guests at the Oxford Street Shelter tested positive for COVID-19.

The second confirmed illness was announced Wednesday by Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention. No further information was immediately available.

City Manager Jon Jennings requested the 5 p.m. meeting, which will be conducted remotely using the Zoom online platform.

A woman who came from Massachusetts to Maine last week arrived at Oxford Street Shelter on Wednesday and was quarantined on Saturday at the city’s family shelter, which has been converted to a shelter for people who have tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results.

At least 27 other women who had contact with her and may have been exposed to the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 also have been quarantined.

The news of confirmed case will drastically impact Maine’s only municipally run shelter, which has been operating at full capacity with 154 guests each night. As a result, it hasn’t been able to implement social distancing recommendations for people to sleep 6 feet apart.

It comes two weeks after advocates had warned of the need for more shelter space to reduce risk among the homeless, and as several state and local agencies are working to open a “wellness” shelter by the end of this week at Sullivan Gym on the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine.

That 50-bed shelter will serve men and women who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and is intended to reduce numbers at the Oxford Street Shelter.

Instructions to attend the public meeting online will be included in the city’s agenda portal. A recording of the meeting will be posted on the city’s website once it has concluded.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: