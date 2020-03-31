A woman who came from Massachusetts to Maine last week and stayed at the Oxford Street Shelter in Portland has tested positive for the coronavirus and may have exposed others at the crowded facility, a city official said Tuesday.

The news, announced Tuesday morning by Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention, will drastically impact Maine’s only municipally run shelter, which has been operating at full capacity with 154 guests each night. As a result, it hasn’t been able to enforce social distancing recommendations for people to sleep 6 feet apart.

It’s also expected to affect plans by several state and local agencies to open a “wellness” shelter by the end of this week at Sullivan Gym on the Portland campus of the University of Southern Maine. That 50-bed shelter would serve men and women who aren’t showing symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and was hoped to reduce numbers at the Oxford Street Shelter.

The Massachusetts woman arrived at Oxford Street Shelter on Wednesday and was quarantined on Saturday at the city’s family shelter, which has been converted to a shelter for people who have tested positive for the virus or are awaiting test results, said Jessica Grondin, city spokeswoman.

“She has been in an isolated space since she has been awaiting test results,” Grondin said. “We are now working with the Maine CDC identify who may have been exposed.”

Grondin said she had no additional information about the woman.

Grondin acknowledged that many people could have been exposed, because while men and women sleep in separate areas of the shelter, cots or mats are spaced about 2 feet apart, guests share common areas and people mill around outside the shelter throughout the day.

Grondin said Portland officials have been forced to reevaluate city spaces previously considered off limits as overflow shelter space during this pandemic, such as the Portland Expo, which served as a shelter for an unexpected influx of migrants seeking asylum last summer.

“We’re now switching gears because it’s not clear whether Sullivan Gym will be suitable for people who have been exposed to the virus,” Grondin said. “We’re probably going to have to staff up a new space.”

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: