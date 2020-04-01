The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two additional deaths from coronavirus on Wednesday morning and said the total number of confirmed cases has risen to 344.

The new statewide figure for coronavirus infections reflects an increase of of 41 cases since Tuesday. Sixty-three people had been hospitalized during their sickness while 80 people were reported to have recovered. Maine now has seven deaths, with both of the new cases involving Cumberland County residents.

Maine Vital Signs ICU beds: 272 total, 124 available Ventilators: 348 total, 271 available Alternative ventilators: 128 availabe

Dr. Nirav Shah, director of the Maine CDC, spoke to the media on the latest figures at an 11:30 a.m. briefing.

Shah said the two deaths were both women in their 80s from Cumberland County, and both were hospitalized when they died.

He also reported that a second individual has tested positive at the city of Portland’s Oxford Street shelter for the homeless.

Hancock County now has one case, Shah added, which leaves Maine with three counties that have no confirmed cases: Aroostook, Piscataquis and Washington. He said community spread, in which transmission of a case cannot be linked to a particular individual is still confined to Cumberland and York counties.

The 41-case increase overnight is “concerning to us,” Shah said, but noted that other states were increasing at comparable rates. He said the CDC is reviewing individual travel histories of confirmed cases but did not yet have enough data to draw conclusions about how transmission was taking place.

Shah said the CDC has been using cellphone tracking data provided by cellphone companies and traffic data from the Maine Department of Transportation to evaluate social distancing, and that there are “very positive signs” that the public is heeding directives to practice social distancing.

But he said the state can’t yet quantify the direct impact of the distancing on infection rates.

At least 8,400 people have tested negative, Shah reported. The Maine CDC has not been updating negative tests daily on its website because of the volume of testing now being done, not only by the Maine CDC but also by a number of commercial labs.

Maine will soon have 15 new testing machines and 100 kits, each with 2,400 tests, from Abbott Labs in Scarborough, he said. The Abbott test, which produces results in minutes, will enable health care workers to quickly learn whether they need to use personal protective equipment, thus conserving that equipment – which is in limited supply – for patients who have tested positive.

He commended the company for making the new rapid-testing equipment available.

Summarizing shipments of equipment to Maine from the federal Strategic National Stockpile, Shah said the state will receive no additional allocations. He said the state has been pursuing alternative sources, including on the private market and working with Maine manufacturers.

There were a total of 272 intensive care beds across the state on Wednesday, 124 of which were available, and a total of 348 ventilators, of which 271 of which were available, Shah said. Maine also has 128 “alternative” ventilators the federal government has approved for use with coronavirus.

The total numbers of beds and ventilators in Maine have increased, Shah said, because more hospitals have inventoried their resources and shared that information with the CDC. “That’s one reason the numbers have gone up, and I’m very grateful to the hospitals for reporting those in,” he said.

On Tuesday, Gov. Janet Mills announced a statewide stay-at-home order starting at 12:01 a.m. Thursday that will prohibit Mainers from travelling outside of their homes for all but “essential personal activities.”

Those essential activities include: grocery shopping, obtaining medical care or medication, providing care to another person or livestock, engaging in outdoor exercise or walking a pet, some forms of outdoor recreation, travelling to and from a child care facility, or commuting to and from work for an essential job.

Maine residents are instructed to maintain a six-foot buffer with others when engaging in essential activities, however, including when shopping for food or exercising.

The order is slated to last until April 30 but may be shortened or lengthened, depending on the coronavirus situation in the state. Maine had 303 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 disease caused by coronavirus as of Tuesday as well as five deaths, including two new deaths.

During a late-afternoon press conference on Tuesday, Mills said “more action is necessary” on top of the school closures, prohibitions on social gatherings, restrictions on non-essential businesses and closures of many state parks and beaches already in effect.

In addition to directing Mainers to stay at home, Mills ordered all schools to remain closed until May 1. Responding to the influx of non-Maine residents to the state — particularly in coastal areas with larger numbers of second homes — Mills ordered anyone entering the state or returning to Maine from other locations to self-quarantine for 14 days.

The number of coronavirus cases in Maine more than doubled in the previous week. Five people have now died in Maine from COVID-19, including two new deaths announced on Tuesday. Both of those were women in their 80s who had been hospitalized.

