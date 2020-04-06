Julia Davenport (Wilson) Stevens 1933 – 2020 BRUNSWICK – Julia Davenport (Wilson) Stevens, 86, of Brunswick, died peacefully at Sunnybrook Senior Living Community on March 28, 2020. Julia (also known as Judy or Julie) was born in Brunswick on Sept. 26, 1933 to Elizabeth Davenport (Hawkins) and Dr. Clement S. Wilson. After graduating from Brunswick High School in 1951, she attended the School of Nursing at Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston and became a registered nurse. While at M.G.H., Julia met Joseph “Joe” W. Stevens, an engineering student at nearby M.I.T. They were married in 1954 and took up residence first in Boston, and later in Bedford Mass., while Joe served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves and obtained a Master of Science in aeronautical engineering from M.I.T. During this period the couple began a family which quickly grew to include five children and prompted moves to Concord, and later Acton Mass., where they resided for more than 30 years. In addition to being a busy mother, and later grandmother, Julia was ardently involved in volunteering for her community, pursuing interests in public health, public housing, local and state politics, education and music. She was a member of the Acton League of Women Voters from 1963 to 1990 and served as its president for several years. She also served on the board of the Acton Housing Authority from 1971 to 1974 and served on the Acton Board of Selectmen from 1974 to 1979. In addition to her volunteer work, Julia worked as a nurse in Acton – first at the office of physician, Mary Donald, M.D., and later at Cooperative Elder Services. Julia adored music, sang in the choir of the Church of the Good Shepherd in Acton, and taught piano to many local youngsters. Julia’s professional interest in nursing ultimately led her back to school to earn a Bachelor of Science in nursing from Fitchburg State College (1981) and a Master of Science in community health nursing from Boston University (1987). She subsequently became supervisor of Acton Public Health Nursing Service and an instructor of community health nursing at Worcester State College. She later worked for visiting nurse agencies in Arlington, Cambridge and Somerville, Mass. In 1993, she and Joe retired and moved to Harpswell where they became active members of the Elijah Kellogg Church. Julia joined the local garden club, sang in the Bowdoin College chorus, and donated time to the Harpswell Scouting Association. Julia also renewed her involvement with the League of Women Voters (serving as president of the Brunswick chapter from 1995 to 1998), joined the board of directors for CHANS Home Health and Hospice in Brunswick (1997 to 2002), and compiled a book of reflections on her years as a visiting nurse. She and Joe continued to enjoy “roughing it” at their camp on White Island in Middle Bay each summer, preserving a decades-long tradition of hosting family gatherings. Joe died in 2010, but Julia remained in Harpswell along with her daughter Elizabeth until 2017, at which time Julia moved to Thornton Oaks in Brunswick. Julia is survived by her children, Katharine L. S. Napoli (and husband Thomas) of Acton Mass., John C. Stevens (and wife, Kathryn) of Shelburne Mass., Elizabeth D. Stevens of Brunswick, Matthew W. Stevens (and wife, Pamela) of Holden Mass., and Mark H. Stevens of Boston. Julia is also survived by six grandchildren, Lisa Napoli, Laura Napoli (and husband, Timothy Hedgecock), Patrick Napoli (and wife, Kathryn), Joseph Napoli, Corey Stevens and Alina Stevens; and three great-grandchildren, Kyla Napoli, Sydney Napoli, and Violet Hedgecock. Julia is also survived by her sister, Mary (Wilson) Carpenter and her husband, Kenneth of Newton Mass. She was predeceased by her brother, Clement S. Wilson Jr., but is survived by his wife, MaryLouise of Greenfield Mass.; and by numerous beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Julia’s family wishes to thank her doctors and many wonderful caregivers of recent years, especially Frances “Cookie” Lemieux, the staff of Sunnybrook Senior Living, The Highlands, Thornton Oaks, and CHANS health and hospice workers. The family is also very grateful to Reverend Carolyn Eklund of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Brunswick. Due to the current pandemic crisis, a memorial service and interment will be scheduled at a future time through Brackett Funeral Home. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.brackettfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is grateful for donations in Julia’s memory to any of the charities below: Unicef USA https://www.unicef usa.org/ Good Shepherd Food Bank of Maine https://www.gsfb.org/ League of Women Voters https://www.lwv.org/voting-rights Coronavirus Relief Fund https://www.globalgiving.org/projects/corona virus-relief-fund/

