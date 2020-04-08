The chief justice of Maine’s highest court will be stepping down on April 14 to become the dean at the University of Maine School of Law.

Leigh Saufley, the Chief Justice of Maine’s Supreme Judicial Court, was selected after an extensive national search for the law school’s next leader and will begin her new role on April 15, said University of Maine Chancellor Dannel Malloy.

“We are eager to celebrate the announcement of our new law school dean but understand that these unprecedented times require accommodations from the norm,” Malloy said in a prepared statement. “Chief Justice Saufley is nationally renowned for her accomplishments as a jurist and her commitment to public service. ”

Saufley has served as Chief Justice of the law court since 2001.

A virtual introduction event with law school students, faculty, and staff and a formal announcement are being planned for April 15.

