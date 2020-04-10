The Yarmouth Chamber of Commerce has canceled this year’s Clam Festival after consulting with town officials and local supporters.
“While we are disheartened at the thought of a summer without this traditional event,” chamber officials wrote in a press release announcing the cancellation, “we feel that moving forward would be a risk to our community and that seeking the monetary support it takes to hold the Festival is not in the best interest of our local business community who have had to deal with so many challenges.”
The chamber plans to host a different community event when conditions allow to help reboot the local business economy.
This would have been the 55th year of the Yarmouth Clam Festival, which is always held in July. The festival features fun, family-friendly events such as a parade, an oyster shucking contest, carnival rides and a pie-eating contest. Local artisans sell their products, and vendors sell fried clams, lime rickeys and other foods to raise money for nonprofits.
Last year, Barry Williams, who played Greg Brady on the TV show “The Brady Bunch,” served as grand marshal of the festival parade.
This story will be updated.
